“He could be a guy that could be an All-Star for many years” - Matt Painter believes projected lottery pick player has a high ceiling, but has a lot of work to do

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter was the man in charge of one of the most impressive teams in college basketball last year.

One of the main reasons for Purdue's impressive year was the sensational play of sophomore guard Jaden Ivey. After showing some flashes during his freshman year with the Boilermakers, the explosive guard decided to return to Purdue.

It was a wise decision for Ivey, as he's seen his game take off to an entirely new level. Coming into the 2021-22 NCAA season, Ivey was viewed by many scouts as a potential late lottery selection.

After an eye-opening, Ivey has now found himself a favorite to hear his name called in the top-five of the 2022 draft.

It wasn't the storybook ending that Painter and Ivey were hoping for, but the two made the Boilermakers one of the country's top teams.

In a recent interview with Kelly Iko of The Athletic, Painter praised his sophomore star. Painter said that Ivey will have plenty of work to do to thrive at the next level, but he could be a player that turns into an All-Star for "many years." He stated:

“Whoever drafts him needs to know that he has a lot of work to do,” Painter said. “But he also has a huge ceiling. He could be a guy that could be an All-Star for many years. But his growth is going to be really important these first couple of years.”

Head Coach Matt Painter praises the upside of Jaden Ivey

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter.

It didn't take long for fans to realize that Purdue sophomore Jaden Ivey had the potential to be special. Ivey has seen a massive growth in his game from his freshman year.

One of the most electrifying players in the NCAA last year, Ivey dazzled fans with his athleticism and explosiveness in the open court.

After spending time working on his craft under Matt Painter, Ivey is now looking like he could become a top selection in the upcoming draft. There's still plenty of work to be done for Ivey, but he has the talent and raw potential to intrigue teams with his superstar upside.

Ivey posted averages of 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game this year. He also shot 46.0% from the field and 35.8% from three-point range.

