“He was harassing me, straight dog” – Allen Iverson reminisces over his iconic step-over shot on Ty Lue 

It's been two decades since Allen Iverson hit the famous step-over shot over Ty Lue in the NBA Finals when the Philadelphia 76ers went up against the LA Lakers. Still, fans haven't forgotten how iconic the moment was and it's still embedded in the memories of fans of both franchises.

Back in the 2001 NBA Finals, the Lakers were heavily favored to win the title over Iverson and the Sixers. Still, that didn't stop The Answer from performing at his best and even taking the limelight over Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant on the biggest stage of their careers.

AI was able to talk about the iconic shot after his career in the NBA. The former Sixers star even shared which moment about the shot he dislikes the most.

"You know what's so crazy? I don't like it. 'Cause I love him." Iverson said.

"He was giving me so many problems, man. He was harrassing me, straight dog. He was harrassing me so much. He was just on me so much, and what's so crazy, I don't know how it happened."

"When I stepped over him, it was like, I ain't know I did it. And then they try to get me to mimic this s**t years later. I don't even know how to do it... You don't know when you gon' do something. You don't know the emotions in the game or what go on throughout the game, it could be a coach that pisses you off and you react a certain way."

Despite the 11-time All-Star not liking the move that he did on Lue, there's no denying that it remains to be one of the best moments in the NBA Finals. It's been 22 years since Iverson did the step-over shot, and no one has ever done a move quite like he did.

A fan asked Allen Iverson to step over him

Utah Jazz v Philadelphia 76ers

Allen Iverson has remained iconic to fans of basketball, even to the younger generation. The former All-Star for the Sixers has been retired from the NBA since 2013 but is still considered a top star in the league. Recently, a video of Iverson resurfaced with him doing an interesting fan interaction.

Back in 2018, a fan asked Iverson to do the iconic step-over move on him. The 2000-01 MVP was hesitant at first but was still able to fulfill the fan's wish. As far as weird fan interactions go, The Answer's interaction could be considered one of the weirdest.

