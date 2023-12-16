"He heard about the Draymond suspension": NBA fans turn in berserk reactions as Jordan Poole goes off for 30 points as Wizards snap skid

Jordan Poole helped the Washington Wizards snap a six-game losing streak on Friday against the Indiana Pacers. Poole, Kyle Kuzma and Tyus Jones led an explosive second quarter before holding on to beat the Pacers. Washington’s win is just their second in 17 games, but the victory against Indy will be a big morale booster for them.

Poole, who many expected would have a big season after the Golden State Warriors traded him to Washington, hasn’t lived up to expectations. For at least one night, he brought back memories of his glory days with the Dubs.

Jordan Poole finished with 30 points, eight assists, four rebounds and one steal. The Wizards were not likely to win this game without him.

Fans reacted on Twitter/X after his performance:

"Jordan Poole after he heard about the Draymond suspension."

After the Warriors were eliminated in the playoffs, Steve Kerr mentioned that Draymond Green’s punching of Poole loomed over their heads all season. Golden State lost to the LA Lakers in the postseason but a few of them admitted things weren’t right since the said incident.

Recently, Green was suspended indefinitely by the NBA for back-to-back controversial acts. He previously choked Rudy Gobert a month ago before smacking Jusuf Nurkic just a few days ago. The league came down hard and shelved him until he met certain “league and team conditions.”

Jordan Poole fans don't have to worry about the Draymond Green affair. They just can focus on Washington’s shooting guard who has become a punching bag this season. Not only is Poole not playing well on offense, he has been a laughingstock on the defensive end.

On Friday night, he had a great game. Many will be waiting to see if he can keep it up.

Jordan Poole will have to play much better for the Washington Wizards to finish with a respectable record

The Washington Wizards won just their second in 17 games. Their only other win was against the hapless Detroit Pistons who have the worst record in the NBA. The Wizards have the worst defensive rating in the league. If they can’t outscore their opponents, they usually end up losing games.

Jordan Poole has to pick up his game on both ends of the floor. He is shooting just 29.1% from behind the arc heading into the game against the Indiana Pacers, the lowest since his rookie year with the Warriors.

Poole has been insisting that he’s the leader of the team. Teams are openly targeting him on defense and just playing hard against him. If he can’t bring decent play on that end, his leadership will be all talk. He has to put in the work to help his team improve on the defensive end.

The Washington Wizards have the second-worst record in the NBA. If Jordan Poole continues to play poorly, they may end up competing with the Detroit Pistons for the worst win-loss slate in the league.