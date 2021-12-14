"He has heart, toughness, and confidence, and that’s all the stuff you need… He’s going to be a problem" - Bradley Beal issues bold statement appreciating Cade Cunningham and his qualities

After being selected with the first overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft, Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham tantalized fans to ponder what he could accomplish. It was a slow start for the Oklahoma State product, as Cunningham struggled to adjust to the NBA and many wondered if the hyped rookie was going to find his rhythm.

Nevertheless, Cunningham, who turned 20 in late September, has started to shine. Young point guards usually take time to find their groove in the NBA, and it looks as if the Pistons rookie is finally starting to deliver on what made him the first overall pick.

Cunningham's play has even started to get the attention of some of the notable NBA stars. After Cunningham's recent 21-point performance in a loss against Washington, Wizards star guard Bradley Beal was quick to point out that Cunningham has all of the tools to become a superstar.

"He has heart, toughness, and confidence, and that's all the stuff you need...he's going to be a problem."

(via “He has heart, toughness, and confidence, and that’s all the stuff you need… he’s going to be a problem.”- Brad Beal on Cade CunninghamOver his last six, Cade is averaging:22.7 PPG5.5 REB4.0 AST47.7% FG52.4% 3PT(via @JLEdwardsIII “He has heart, toughness, and confidence, and that’s all the stuff you need… he’s going to be a problem.”- Brad Beal on Cade CunninghamOver his last six, Cade is averaging:22.7 PPG5.5 REB4.0 AST47.7% FG52.4% 3PT(via @JLEdwardsIII) https://t.co/xOtdiUNgYs

Cunningham averaged 12.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists through his first six games while shooting just 30.5% from the field and 23.1% from 3-point range. The truth was that Cunningham was playing catchup, and it was going to take some time before the young talented guard adjusted to the speed of the NBA.

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons



@BELFORGroup | @CadeCunningham_ 4th game leading the team in points and 6th game scoring 20+ for the rook 🙌 4th game leading the team in points and 6th game scoring 20+ for the rook 🙌 @BELFORGroup | @CadeCunningham_ https://t.co/Xs3nY0Yiek

After showing some strong signs with his play in the Summer League, Cunningham dealt with an injury that forced him to sit out all of Detroit's training camp and all the preseason games.

On top of that, the injury forced Cunningham to miss the Pistons' first four games of the season. After finally getting his feet under him, Cunningham has started to shine. In his past seven games, Cunningham is averaging 21.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 46.3% from the field and 49.0% from 3-point range.

The Pistons (4-22) continue to be young in their rebuild and the team has struggled so far, languishing as the last of the 15 Eastern Conference teams.

But for a franchise that has made the playoffs just twice in the previous 12 seasons and didn't advance out of the first round either time, it looks as if they might have found their franchise superstar for the future in Cunningham.

Detroit plays one of the surprising Eastern Conference teams Tuesday night, when they visit the Chicago Bulls (17-10).

