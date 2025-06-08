"He is heartbroken" - NBA fans react to Nikola Jokic chilling shirtless in Serbia

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic is back in Serbia after getting eliminated in the second round of the NBA playoffs by the OKC Thunder. Jokic was caught chilling shirtless back in Sombor, and fans hilariously reacted to the viral video of him playing football tennis.
In a video shared on social media, including Reddit and X, Jokic was in a public pool with a few people having fun. He even blocked a shot with his body, which led to a point. He usually spends his time in the offseason back home, though this one was a little different.
When Jokic goes viral during the offseason, it's because he was doing something with his horses. He's trying to enjoy his free time because he'll have to prepare for the upcoming EuroBasket in August. He intends to play for Serbia and possibly lead his nation to its first-ever European championship.
NBA fans online reacted to Nikola Jokic's offseason activities. Some weren't surprised that he was very chill despite the Denver Nuggets coming up short in the playoffs.
"He is heartbroken. Crushed. How will his legacy recover from this year’s second round exit. I’ve never seen a man so hopelessly in despair," a fan sarcastically joked.
"Work/life balance king," one fan commented.
"This is one of the most Balkan things I’ve ever seen," another fan remarked.
"What rich person wouldn't be enjoying a break from work?" a fan asked.
"The NBA is really just a job for this man," one fan wrote.
"It’s crazy how I’m in the same shape as the best player in the world," another fan claimed.
Nikola Jokic probably had the best season of his career, but it wasn't enough to take home his fourth NBA MVP. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander won the honor after leading the OKC Thunder to the best record in franchise history.
Nikola Jokic knows what the Nuggets need to do this offseason
One of the biggest concerns for the Denver Nuggets the entire season was how they play without Nikola Jokic. The Nuggets were in a tight battle in the first quarter of Game 7 against the OKC Thunder when Jokic sat to start the second quarter.
It allowed the Thunder to take control of the game and build a double-digit lead. They never looked back and dominated the rest of the way to earn a 125-93 victory.
"The Joker" told reporters after the game that having a solid rotation and bench depth are keys to success for teams such as the Thunder, Indiana Pacers and Minnesota Timberwolves.
