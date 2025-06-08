"He is heartbroken" - NBA fans react to Nikola Jokic chilling shirtless in Serbia

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic is back in Serbia after getting eliminated in the second round of the NBA playoffs by the OKC Thunder. Jokic was caught chilling shirtless back in Sombor, and fans hilariously reacted to the viral video of him playing football tennis.

Ad

In a video shared on social media, including Reddit and X, Jokic was in a public pool with a few people having fun. He even blocked a shot with his body, which led to a point. He usually spends his time in the offseason back home, though this one was a little different.

When Jokic goes viral during the offseason, it's because he was doing something with his horses. He's trying to enjoy his free time because he'll have to prepare for the upcoming EuroBasket in August. He intends to play for Serbia and possibly lead his nation to its first-ever European championship.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

NBA fans online reacted to Nikola Jokic's offseason activities. Some weren't surprised that he was very chill despite the Denver Nuggets coming up short in the playoffs.

"He is heartbroken. Crushed. How will his legacy recover from this year’s second round exit. I’ve never seen a man so hopelessly in despair," a fan sarcastically joked.

"Work/life balance king," one fan commented.

Ad

"This is one of the most Balkan things I’ve ever seen," another fan remarked.

"What rich person wouldn't be enjoying a break from work?" a fan asked.

"The NBA is really just a job for this man," one fan wrote.

"It’s crazy how I’m in the same shape as the best player in the world," another fan claimed.

Ad

Nikola Jokic probably had the best season of his career, but it wasn't enough to take home his fourth NBA MVP. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander won the honor after leading the OKC Thunder to the best record in franchise history.

Nikola Jokic knows what the Nuggets need to do this offseason

One of the biggest concerns for the Denver Nuggets the entire season was how they play without Nikola Jokic. The Nuggets were in a tight battle in the first quarter of Game 7 against the OKC Thunder when Jokic sat to start the second quarter.

Ad

It allowed the Thunder to take control of the game and build a double-digit lead. They never looked back and dominated the rest of the way to earn a 125-93 victory.

"The Joker" told reporters after the game that having a solid rotation and bench depth are keys to success for teams such as the Thunder, Indiana Pacers and Minnesota Timberwolves.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More