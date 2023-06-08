Create

"He off the henny again" - NBA fans are going nuts after Paul Pierce appears drunk on Kevin Garnett's show

By Siddhant Gupta
Modified Jun 08, 2023 03:16 GMT
Paul Pierce joins Kevin Garnett on livestream
Paul Pierce joined his Boston Celtics teammate Kevin Garnett on 'Ticket & The Truth' to stream Game 3 of the NBA Finals. However, with fans taking note of Pierce's apparent drunken state, they shared some hilarious reactions to the former Celtics forward's behavior.

The duo were casually watching the game on Garnett's live stream when Pierce got into a debate with someone off the screen. What was surprising was that Pierce's speech was quite noticeable slurred.

Pierce then put forward his hilarious reason for having MJ as the GOAT over LeBron James. Upon hearing this, Garnett couldn't do anything but laugh, which garnered another hysterical reaction from Pierce.

youtube-cover

The antics were quite evident to NBA fans, sharing their reactions to the video on social media.

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:

@LegionHoops @KevinGarnett5KG He off the henny again
Bruhh… y’all gotta be watching Paul pierce and KG live stream 😂😂😂
Paul Pierce on this livestream drunk. He bouta give us some classic content. He got KG telling him to chill. “This aint P after dark” 😂😂😂
Paul Pierce is down bad on this KG stream 😭😭
Paul Pierce killing KG livestream.. Gils Arena got the energy..
KG was hoping Paul Pierce would stop drunk talking over the game on that live😂
Watch Paul Pierce and KG live stream on YouTube that’s all the entertainment you need twitter.com/savageshae/sta…
KG about to get annoyed with Paul pierce
Paul pierce drunk as hell on KG YouTube shit got me weak 😂😂😂
@JoJoGrateful Paul Pierce - “Keep it 100”KG - NO! 😂😂😂😂😂
Anyone else watching KG and Paul Pierce was the game live on YouTube? This shit the most rich ghetto shit ever lol
@PresidentEvol Lmao bruh kevin Garnett and Paul pierce have a live stream happening watching this game. Someone hit him with a lighter and he said “I’ll smack the shit outta you” and was spazzing for like 3 minutes. He’s been drunk and high the entire time 😂😂😂

Pierce eventually put on sunglasses as the game entered the second half. While fans had their responses to that as well, they were well aware of the situation.

Given Paul's antics in the past, none of this is a surprise. However, it certainly does make for some hilarious content.

Paul Pierce's controversial behavior

Paul Pierce has always been an outspoken individual. Even as a player, Pierce gave it his all on the floor and then let people know about it. It was one of his most distinctive traits.

This eventually carried over into his broadcasting career as well, but it also ended up landing him in more trouble. Pierce faced a lot of backlash for his antics and behavior during his stint at ESPN.

Following a viral and controversial Instagram Live, ESPN was forced to part ways with Pierce as he failed to fit the organization's moral clauses.

Pierce went on an epic rant following his exit from ESPN. He even defended his case in an interview with 'I AM ATHLETE'. Since the incident in 2021, Pierce has continued to take shots at ESPN.

youtube-cover

Edited by Veer Badani
