"He off the henny again" - NBA fans are going nuts after Paul Pierce appears drunk on Kevin Garnett's show

Paul Pierce joined his Boston Celtics teammate Kevin Garnett on 'Ticket & The Truth' to stream Game 3 of the NBA Finals. However, with fans taking note of Pierce's apparent drunken state, they shared some hilarious reactions to the former Celtics forward's behavior.
The duo were casually watching the game on Garnett's live stream when Pierce got into a debate with someone off the screen. What was surprising was that Pierce's speech was quite noticeable slurred.
Pierce then put forward his hilarious reason for having MJ as the GOAT over LeBron James. Upon hearing this, Garnett couldn't do anything but laugh, which garnered another hysterical reaction from Pierce.
The antics were quite evident to NBA fans, sharing their reactions to the video on social media.
Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:
Pierce eventually put on sunglasses as the game entered the second half. While fans had their responses to that as well, they were well aware of the situation.
Given Paul's antics in the past, none of this is a surprise. However, it certainly does make for some hilarious content.
Paul Pierce's controversial behavior
Paul Pierce has always been an outspoken individual. Even as a player, Pierce gave it his all on the floor and then let people know about it. It was one of his most distinctive traits.
This eventually carried over into his broadcasting career as well, but it also ended up landing him in more trouble. Pierce faced a lot of backlash for his antics and behavior during his stint at ESPN.
Following a viral and controversial Instagram Live, ESPN was forced to part ways with Pierce as he failed to fit the organization's moral clauses.
Pierce went on an epic rant following his exit from ESPN. He even defended his case in an interview with 'I AM ATHLETE'. Since the incident in 2021, Pierce has continued to take shots at ESPN.
