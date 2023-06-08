"He off the henny again" - NBA fans are going nuts after Paul Pierce appears drunk on Kevin Garnett's show

Paul Pierce joined his Boston Celtics teammate Kevin Garnett on 'Ticket & The Truth' to stream Game 3 of the NBA Finals. However, with fans taking note of Pierce's apparent drunken state, they shared some hilarious reactions to the former Celtics forward's behavior.

The duo were casually watching the game on Garnett's live stream when Pierce got into a debate with someone off the screen. What was surprising was that Pierce's speech was quite noticeable slurred.

Pierce then put forward his hilarious reason for having MJ as the GOAT over LeBron James. Upon hearing this, Garnett couldn't do anything but laugh, which garnered another hysterical reaction from Pierce.

The antics were quite evident to NBA fans, sharing their reactions to the video on social media.

🐿 Big Earner 🦖 @JoJoGrateful Bruhh… y’all gotta be watching Paul pierce and KG live stream Bruhh… y’all gotta be watching Paul pierce and KG live stream 😂😂😂

Future Of The Retro @TraeK_



He got KG telling him to chill. “This aint P after dark” Paul Pierce on this livestream drunk. He bouta give us some classic content.He got KG telling him to chill. “This aint P after dark” Paul Pierce on this livestream drunk. He bouta give us some classic content. He got KG telling him to chill. “This aint P after dark” 😂😂😂

Nickels @HokageNick_ Paul Pierce is down bad on this KG stream Paul Pierce is down bad on this KG stream 😭😭

Finn - Haiyaa @FinnsLane Paul Pierce killing KG livestream.. Gils Arena got the energy.. Paul Pierce killing KG livestream.. Gils Arena got the energy..

Elevate|Elevate|Elevate @HoopDreams365 KG was hoping Paul Pierce would stop drunk talking over the game on that live KG was hoping Paul Pierce would stop drunk talking over the game on that live😂

B-Dot aka Tyrone @DotofB KG about to get annoyed with Paul pierce KG about to get annoyed with Paul pierce

YENOMJ @CashAtikJ Paul pierce drunk as hell on KG YouTube shit got me weak Paul pierce drunk as hell on KG YouTube shit got me weak 😂😂😂

Damn Daquantravious 🆗 @1chain Anyone else watching KG and Paul Pierce was the game live on YouTube? This shit the most rich ghetto shit ever lol Anyone else watching KG and Paul Pierce was the game live on YouTube? This shit the most rich ghetto shit ever lol

JEFF AXEL da Great @UnstoppableAX @PresidentEvol Lmao bruh kevin Garnett and Paul pierce have a live stream happening watching this game. Someone hit him with a lighter and he said “I’ll smack the shit outta you” and was spazzing for like 3 minutes. He’s been drunk and high the entire time @PresidentEvol Lmao bruh kevin Garnett and Paul pierce have a live stream happening watching this game. Someone hit him with a lighter and he said “I’ll smack the shit outta you” and was spazzing for like 3 minutes. He’s been drunk and high the entire time 😂😂😂

Pierce eventually put on sunglasses as the game entered the second half. While fans had their responses to that as well, they were well aware of the situation.

Given Paul's antics in the past, none of this is a surprise. However, it certainly does make for some hilarious content.

Paul Pierce's controversial behavior

Paul Pierce has always been an outspoken individual. Even as a player, Pierce gave it his all on the floor and then let people know about it. It was one of his most distinctive traits.

This eventually carried over into his broadcasting career as well, but it also ended up landing him in more trouble. Pierce faced a lot of backlash for his antics and behavior during his stint at ESPN.

Following a viral and controversial Instagram Live, ESPN was forced to part ways with Pierce as he failed to fit the organization's moral clauses.

Pierce went on an epic rant following his exit from ESPN. He even defended his case in an interview with 'I AM ATHLETE'. Since the incident in 2021, Pierce has continued to take shots at ESPN.

