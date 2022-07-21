“He has this image like he’s the golden boy… But there’s also this other side” - Jay Williams believes Steph Curry brought out his alter ego during the ESPY’s

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry grabbed the headlines at ESPY's this year. The Baby-Faced Assassin hosted the event and also took a little dig at LeBron James during his opening monologue.

On ESPN's morning radio show Keyshawn, JWill and Max, former NBA player Jay Williams shared his opinions on the same. He spoke about the other side of Curry that was evident at ESPY's when he had a backhanded comment aimed at King James.

Williams spoke about the alternate persona that Curry embodies, which is seen from time to time.

"This is who Steph is to me, like he has this image, like he's the Golden Boy. He's the family guy. All this which he is. But there's also this other side of him that he can slide it and every small way and he holds on to it and he's vindictive. That's what you love about him," Williams said.

"By the way, this is Steph's alter ego, like don't get it twisted. Steph is that dude that obviously when he won the chip he was like, what they gonna say now hmm, you know, directed towards Max Kellerman pretty much," Williams concluded.

Steph Curry became the first NBA player since LeBron James in 2007 to host ESPY's. He took the opportunity to remind the world that he won the NBA title this year while LeBron James lost in the NBA Finals in 2007 to the San Antonio Spurs.

Steph Curry's 2021-22 NBA season

Celebrations after the 2022 NBA Finals - Game Six

The 2021-22 NBA season belongs to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. The franchise, led by Curry, captured their fourth championship in eight years as the Baby-Faced Assassin won his maiden Finals MVP award against the Boston Celtics.

During the regular season, Curry was quick to come out of the blocks as he was an early contender for the regular season MVP.

He finished the regular season averaging 25.5 points, 6.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game. He shot 43.7% from the field and 38.0% from beyond the arc. He also shot 92.3% from the free-throw line and recorded 12 double-doubles, along with two triple-doubles.

He has had to carry much of the scoring burden as Klay Thompson was still getting going after a long injury absence. While Thompson has spurts of brilliance, he did not find much consistency during the regular season.

Curry went down with an ankle injury towards the end of the regular season but this helped him get some rest ahead of the postseason. In the playoffs, Curry had one of the all-time great runs as he averaged over 27 points per game in the postseason this year.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Steph Curry continues to shine in title-clinching wins.



His 32.5 career PPG in title-clinchers is 2nd all-time, trailing only Michael Jordan. Steph Curry continues to shine in title-clinching wins. His 32.5 career PPG in title-clinchers is 2nd all-time, trailing only Michael Jordan. https://t.co/TfeGrJHBiA

But the NBA Finals is where Steph Curry truly came alive. He averaged 31.2 points on better than 48% shooting from the field and nearly 44% from the perimeter. A thoroughly dominating season that was capped off with a Finals MVP award and his fourth championship.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far