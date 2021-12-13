"He inspires me”- LeBron James credits son Bronny James for fueling him to have a big night against the Orlando Magic

The LA Lakers cruised on to another win as they overcame the Orlando Magic thanks to a spectacular display from LeBron James. Coming off a solid performance in the win against the OKC Thunder earlier this week, James credited good sleep for his success on the floor.

In an interview with Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet, LeBron James mentioned the importance of sleep and its effects on his performance again. When asked whether seeing his son Bronny James play in Phoenix also had a role in his performance against the Magic, he said:

"Definitely a combination of both. Getting the optimum rest, you know, getting into my REM sleep, but also having the opportunity to fly down to Phoenix last night and seeing my son play ball. He inspires me, you know. So I felt really good waking up today after watching him and his team last night and I just tried to do my part."

LeBron James also highlighted how he and Bronny review games in order to help each other improve as players for their respective teams.

With the LA Lakers looking to LeBron James as a leader, the efforts of the 36-year old superstar will surely inspire the rest of the team. With LeBron leading the charge against the Orlando Magic, his team rose to the cause as the Lakers won 104-96.

LeBron James' effort in the LA Lakers' win

LeBron James attempts a layup at the Boston Celtics vs LA Lakers game

The LA Lakers are comfortably above .500 with a 15-13 record this season. It is not a noteworthy achievement given the makeup of the team. However, the Lakers have struggled to put together a run of wins and this result might spur them on to achieve that. There are a number of causes that could be attributed to this problem but the primary culprit is effort.

They are the oldest team in the NBA. So it is a tall order to expect the players to give it their all for 48 minutes on the floor. Russell Westbrook is one star player who does work hard for the team and is known for his intensity. However, the rest of the squad does not show the same desire at all times.

Sunday's performance against the Magic, in this regard, should be seen as a bright spark. With the absence of Anthony Davis from the rotation, the effort and energy shown by a 36-year old LeBron James motivated the other players on the team to step up.

ESPN @espn ANOTHER CHASEDOWN FOR LEBRON 👑 ANOTHER CHASEDOWN FOR LEBRON 👑 https://t.co/1BoW2v74Ge

After a brilliant third quarter surge, the Lakers became complacent and fell back on bad habits defensively in the fourth quarter. But with LeBron on the floor, the Lakers re-found their bearings.

If the side hopes to enjoy success in the future, the key lies in effort and desire. With LeBron leading by example, the LA Lakers have a lot to look forward to. They just need to be more consistent.

