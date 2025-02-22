"He invited me" - Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki makes feelings clear on Luka Doncic after attending his Lakers debut

Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki opened up about him attending Luka Doncic's LA Lakers debut on Feb. 10. Nowitzki and Doncic have a special bond as they got to play together for one season when Luka was a rookie and Dirk was on his farewell tour. Despite the short period playing together, the Mavs legends embraced the mentor role and taught Doncic everything he needed to know.

Due to their closeness, Dirk Nowitzki is still supportive of Luka Doncic's career. Nowitzki revealed that Doncic invited him to his debut game as an LA Laker. While it's unlikely to see Dirk become a fan of the Purple and Gold, the Mavs legend felt the need to support the kid that he's been mentoring this whole time. He knew that Luka was in a time of need, especially given how he felt betrayed by the Mavs.

"I felt a little disappointed and sad for him," Nowitzki said. "Obviously, didn't see this coming. He invited me to come out to his first game in LA. I felt like I had to support him. I played with him in my last season. We've gotten close.

"I've tried to mentor him. I tried to help him as much as I can in the last few years and he's a good kid. So I felt like I had to go out there and support him in this new chapter."

Luka Doncic's performance so far as a Laker

It's still surreal to think that we live in a world where Luka Doncic is playing for the LA Lakers. Doncic has been the poster boy of the Dallas Mavericks ever since Dirk Nowitzki left in 2019. Luka helped the Mavericks maintain their elite status in the Western Conference and even sent them back to the NBA Finals in 2024.

Now donning the colors Purple and Gold, Luka Doncic is obviously still adjusting to his new environment. Doncic is now playing with his idol, LeBron James, who plays similarly to the Slovenian star. Given their similarities, chemistry issues are slightly getting in the way.

Out of the first three games Luka has played for LA, the Lakers have gone 1-2. Doncic is averaging 14.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists. Doncic is clearly still trying to find his rhythm, being part of a new team and a new system.

