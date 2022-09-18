"He was doing his job, and I was doing my job on the court" - Former Boston Celtics guard reflects on his time in EuroBasket after securing LA Lakers contract

Over the last month, analysts have approved of changes the LA Lakers have made to their roster. Earlier in the offseason, analysts had critiqued the moves they made. After signing Patrick Beverley, the Lakers signed Dennis Schröder to a one-year deal. Schroder played in EuroBasket while his agent worked to get him a new contract.

Schröder led Germany to the semifinals of EuroBasket, where they lost to Spain, missing the EuroBasket finals. Germany, however, will go up against Poland to try and bring home its first medal since 2005. Schroder's play may have led to his new deal. Schröder reflected on his time in EuroBasket, stating:

"My agent worked all the time, negotiated, talked to all NBA clubs," Schroder said. "He was doing his job, and I was doing my job on the court in Cologne and Berlin."

"Germany has been waiting for this medal for 17 years, and writing this story is enough motivation to put all your skills and strength on the scales once again," the guard said.

"Winning the medal was our goal before the European Championship, and it's still possible. Therefore, heads up, we only need to win against Poland." (via) Basket News

Despite being in a better position, LA Lakers still far from contention

Los Angeles Lakers Introduce Darvin Ham

The competition in the Western Conference makes it difficult to put the LA Lakers above several teams. The Warriors, Clippers, Nuggets, Suns and Timberwolves all have superstars and All-Stars.

Many analysts consider Patrick Beverley and Dennis Schröder significant upgrades compared to other moves this offseason. For instance, the signings of Juan Toscano-Anderson and Thomas Bryant weren't looked at as huge improvements.

Beverley and Schröder bring the much-needed defensive presence to the Lakers' backcourt. With Russell Westbrook remaining in LA, the Lakers may start Westbrook and Beverley in the backcourt, with Schröder coming off the bench.

The Lakers still look thin. The transfer of power between LeBron James and Anthony Davis is yet to take full effect. The LA Lakers gave up a significant amount of bench depth to add Westbrook. That trade has haunted them since.

A play-in spot seems the likeliest outcome if the LA Lakers finish the season as constructed.

