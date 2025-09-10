"He joined Olajuwon. And then Scottie Pippen came in" - LeBron James' former teammate slams Charles Barkley for criticism of superteams

NBA legend Charles Barkley made the rounds again last week. Once again, he criticized big-name players for their complaints and their apparent lack of competitiveness.

Ad

Barkley called them out for teaming up instead of competing against one another, and he pointed the finger at LeBron James and Kevin Durant for the league implementing the feared second apron of the CBA.

The Hall of Famer said that if they had wanted to compete, they wouldn't have this problem, so they can't complain now.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With that in mind, Richard Jefferson, a colleague of the media and former LeBron James teammate, took a big shot at him in the latest edition of his "Road Trippin'" show:

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“When we look at teaming up, he did it! He joined Olajuwon. And then Scottie Pippen came in,” Jefferson said. "But Charles joined the Houston Rockets with Hakeem Olajuwon and then they went and recruited Scottie Pippen."

Jefferson then used Barkley's own words against him by stating that perhaps he didn't want to compete at the highest level, either:

Ad

"Why did Charles go to Houston? Or maybe he’s telling us he didn’t want to compete. Come on, Charles," Jefferson said.

Barkley forced his way to the Rockets back in 1996 to team up with Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler, and Scottie Pippen would briefly join him in 1999.

Charles Barkley said he wouldn't count a ring with Houston

Even so, Barkley is well aware of the fact that he committed the very same cardinal sin he's accused others of doing.

Ad

Back in May 2020, in an appearance on "The Zach Lowe podcast," the legendary power forward went as far as to say that winning a ring with that team wouldn't even count. He also talked about Karl Malone joining the LA Lakers in the final year of his career:

"I wouldn’t even have counted that as a championship. I’m not going to lie. Me and Karl Malone – if he had won a championship with the Lakers, that doesn’t count. That doesn’t count," Barkley said.

Ad

At the end of the day, all rings should count, and Barkley is still one of the greatest players of all time, regardless of whether he won a championship or not.

Whatever the case, perhaps Barkley will want to choose his words about this subject a little more carefully, knowing that he did what he's criticizing decades before other superstars followed his steps.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ernesto Cova Ernesto Cova is a journalist at Sportskeeda with a PhD in Sports Psychology. His education helped him develop a clearer understanding of the sports world as a whole, including basketball. Ernesto has over eight years of experience in the field, working for Fadeaway World, The Inquisitr, NBA Blast, The Cold Wire and Bolavip, among others.



His favorite team is the Chicago Bulls because of the Michael Jordan era. Jordan is Ernesto's all-time favorite, as he changed the game forever. Ernesto's second favorite was Kobe Bryant because he embodied that same competitive fire and Ernesto watched him play throughout his entire career. Nowadays, Ernesto really likes Stephen Curry, who he believes to be the most influential player of the past 15 years or so.



Ernesto's favorite basketball moment was when Venezuela -- his country -- took down Canada to take home the 2015 FIBA Americas Cup.



When not watching or writing about basketball, Ernesto likes to read and is interested in photography. Know More