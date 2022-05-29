“He just would not allow the Celtics to win” - Cedric Maxwell believes 6x All-Star’s performance versus the Boston Celtics in Game 6 was one of the greatest playoff performances in modern times

Many were almost certain that the Boston Celtics would close out the Eastern Conference finals series against the Miami Heat in Game 6. With the Celtics being the favorites to become the NBA Eastern Conference champions, the Heat were mostly written off.

Jimmy Butler and company went above and beyond to prove everybody wrong. The Heat secured an eight-point victory in Game 6, which was inspired by a high scoring fourth quarter performance by Butler.

This was despite Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown putting up a combined total of 50 points, half the team's total points. The Heat were victorious, sending a massive message as the underdogs.

Former Boston Celtics player Cedric Maxwell described Butler's performance in Game 6 as one of the best playoff performances he has seen in the modern NBA. He commended the six-time All-Star for his total control of the game and tremendous display, stating:

"Jimmy Butler has one of the greatest playoff games that I've seen in modern times and I saw LeBron James come in here in the sixth game in 2012 and he was unbelievable. Jimmy Butler controlled this game from beginning to the end.

"Here's a guy you looked at when you were at Miami and you said he was done. And then he comes out and plays 47 minutes in that game, and just drop numbers after number, couldn't be stopped. He just would not allow the Celtics to win that game.

"You've to admire a performance like that. That's what Legends are made of."

Jimmy Butler helps his team win Game 6 against the Boston Celtics

Jimmy Butler shoots a 3-point basket against Marcus Smart.

TD Garden was ready to cheer the Boston Celtics to an NBA Finals spot in Game 6 against the Miami Heat. However, Jimmy Butler was on hand to silence the crowd every time they got loud.

His 47-point performance in 45 minutes of gameplay was enough to earn his team the victory. He was unbelievable on both ends, completing nine rebounds, eight assists, four steals and a block. His performance was almost flawless as he only recorded one turnover.

Butler posted four threes with a 50.0% accuracy, he shot 55.2% overall, having made 16 of 29 attempts from the field. He recorded a perfect score from the charity stripe, netting all 11 free throws.

He is solely the reason the Heat still stand a chance of becoming the Eastern Conference champions in front of their home fans.

