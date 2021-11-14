"He just..he looked incredible" - Kevin Durant praises teammate James Harden after dominant performance

It was all praise from Kevin Durant following James Harden's 39-point game against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Brooklyn Nets won the game 120-112 to record their 8th win in ten games.

Kevin Durant spoke on James Harden's performance in the post-game presser.

"Yeah, I mean, he was aggressive all night. He was getting downhill, getting to the free-throw line. 11 for 18, highly highly efficient."

Kevin Durant, who finished the game with 28 points, seven rebounds and eight assists, was in awe of James Harden's performance, capping it off with:

"He just..he looked incredible."

Such words coming from an efficient scorer like Kevin Durant go a long way in showing how much confidence he has in his teammate. So far this season, Kevin Durant has had to carry the bulk of the scoring for the Nets, and would be relieved help is on the way.

James Harden is averaging 19.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and nine assists per game so far this season. While they may look like great numbers, it is not what we are used to seeing from The Beard.

Last season, although James Harden played only 36 games with the Nets, he averaged 24.6 points and 10.9 assists. He was the third-best scorer behind Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Nonetheless, James Harden has found a way to get out of his scoring funk early this season. It has been a struggle for the three-time scoring champ, mainly because he did not get the calls he is used to getting.

The NBA changed its rule on offensive players initiating contact to draw fouls, and that has affected James Harden's scoring, as he has the least number of free-throw attempts in the last ten years. The ball change might have also played a role, but it is worth noting that it has not affected Kevin Durant's shooting.

Can the duo of James Harden and Kevin Durant lead the Nets to an NBA title?

Kevin Durant #7 (L) reacts with James Harden #13 of the Brooklyn Nets (R)

The Nets came into the 2021-22 NBA season as championship favorites, but the odds do not favor them as much anymore. Make no mistake, they are still a formidable team with James Harden and Kevin Durant healthy, but they do not have that "untouchable" status anymore.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo James Harden (39 Pts, 11-18 FG)

Kevin Durant (28 Pts, 11-17 FG)



67 combined points on Friday is their 2nd-most in a game as BKN teammates.



Their only game with more -- 74 combined points in their first game together on January 16. James Harden (39 Pts, 11-18 FG) Kevin Durant (28 Pts, 11-17 FG)67 combined points on Friday is their 2nd-most in a game as BKN teammates.Their only game with more -- 74 combined points in their first game together on January 16. https://t.co/Eygm3NmABN

Losing Irving was a big blow to their championship aspirations. The New York COVID-19 mandate requires him to take the vaccination shot, but the All-Star guard is standing his ground on not wanting to get vaccinated.

The Brooklyn Nets started the season poorly, losing three of their first five games, but have since gone on a winning spree. They are currently second in the Eastern Conference standings with a 9-4 record, thanks to Kevin Durant and James Harden.

Both players can undoubtedly impact the game at unreal levels, but they will need a lot more help from their supporting cast.

