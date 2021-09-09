“He was just like the best girl dad ever” - Kobe Bryant’s eldest daughter Natalia opens up on the late LA Lakers legend

Kobe Bryant’s eldest daughter, Natalia Bryant, opened up about her late father and sister Gianna Bryant in an interview with Teen Vogue.

The 18-year-old ventured into the modeling world after signing with IMG Models back in February. She is now set to appear on Teen Vogue’s September Cover. But amidst the limelight and in moments when she is surrounded by the cameras, she remains humbled and grounded as her late father was.

The aspiring model spoke fondly of the late LA Lakers legend and her younger sister during an interview given to the magazine.

"I love talking about my dad. It's bittersweet, but I enjoy talking about him more than it's sad for me," she said.

It’s here.



Natalia Bryant our @TeenVogue Sept 2021 cover. Photographed by @RAVIEB



In July, we spent the day w/ the Bryants for Natalia’s first-ever photo shoot + interview.@danamo it was an honor to work closely with you on this. A dream come true.https://t.co/zBUdnAGxtk pic.twitter.com/2F3uHeFUva — Dani Kwateng (@danikwateng) September 8, 2021

Kobe Bryant - father and a friend for Natalia Bryant

In the featured interview, Natalia Bryant also spoke about how vastly different Kobe Bryant was as a father, as opposed to the NBA athlete on the basketball court where his aggression and unique skills made him a worldwide phenomenon.

The aspiring model named a car ride home with her father after watching 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' as one particular moment that will live in her memory for the rest of her life.

“He was just like the best girl dad ever. He was just letting me play my playlist and jam out to Taylor Swift the whole ride back and talk about 'Star Wars,' too. It was so much fun,” she said.

Natalia Bryant lost her father Kobe and 13-year-old sister Gianna, alongside seven others, in a tragic helicopter crash in January 2020.

It’s been more than a year since that horrific incident, but the world continues to mourn - especially the sport of basketball, which has lost a generational cultural icon.

Natalia Bryant (no-15) playing Volleyball

Why did Natalia Bryant leave volleyball?

Natalia Bryant had to make some hard decisions herself in the aftermath of the tragedy. In the interview, she revealed how difficult it was to continue playing volleyball after her father and sister’s untimely death.

"I quit volleyball after the accident because I was so ... a lot was going on at that time. I knew I didn't … love volleyball as much as they love basketball," she revealed.

Natalia is a mirror image of her father in the photos that went viral on social media platforms. She may be 18, but the confidence and class she exudes are far beyond her years.

Also Read

Vanessa Bryant was a proud mother when Teen Vogue’s September 2021 issue – released Natalia’s snaps from the photoshoot which the magazine termed "American Beauty."

"Congratulations Mamacita!!!!! Te amo!" Vanessa reacted to one image of Natalia.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee