"He was just a little different": Dwight Howard details key differences between Kobe Bryant and LeBron James

During his time in the NBA, Dwight Howard was able to play alongside two of the greatest players of all time, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James.

What's interesting about his collaborations with both players was the fact that he played with both of them while suiting up for the LA Lakers in two different stints. With that experience under his belt, Howard could draw a comparison between both leaders.

While many NBA fans are well aware of the major differences between Kobe's and LeBron's leadership, Dwight Howard gave a more in-depth explanation.

He mentioned that playing for Bryant was a bit of a drag because of how serious he was all the time. Unlike when he played for LeBron James, the big man felt easy around him and would even constantly share a laugh with the "King":

"Kobe ain't bulls***ing with nobody. He might not come to the locker room and talk. ... That's just how he would come in. Now looking back on it, he probably was doing that just to get everybody ready for practice. He was just a little different".

Looking back at when Dwight Howard played with Kobe Bryant

Dwight Howard and Kobe Bryant

When the LA Lakers acquired Dwight Howard in the summer of 2012, NBA fans across the world were buzzing with anticipation. The prospect of pairing the three-time Defensive Player of the Year with one of the greatest players in basketball history, Kobe Bryant, created an undeniable sense of excitement.

However, their partnership didn't quite unfold as smoothly as many had hoped. While Bryant's unmatched work ethic and desire for perfection were universally acknowledged, Howard's laid-back demeanor and light-hearted personality sometimes clashed with the Lakers legend's demanding culture.

Reports of on-court disagreements and off-court tensions further fueled the narrative that there was friction within the team.

During the 2012-2013 NBA season, Bryant and Howard led the Lakers to a playoff berth, showcasing their chemistry on the court. Despite facing injuries and other hurdles, they managed to advance to the first round of the playoffs, where they faced the San Antonio Spurs.

Unfortunately, injuries took their toll on both players, and the Lakers were eliminated from the postseason.

The following offseason saw Howard's departure from LA as he sought a new opportunity with the Houston Rockets. While their time together on the Lakers may not have lived up to all the lofty expectations, there is no denying the impact that Dwight Howard and Kobe Bryant had on each other during that brief tenure.

