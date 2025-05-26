“He just reinjured that tailbone": Terrified Jimmy Butler stuns fans as he falls off chair during snake prank

Jimmy Butler is enjoying his offseason in style, recently spending time in Italy with Colombian singer J Balvin to celebrate Balvin’s 40th birthday. During the trip, Butler found himself on the receiving end of an unexpected prank. What started as a harmless magic trick quickly turned into a surprise.

The magician appeared to perform a card trick, handing Butler a box. But instead of a deck of cards, a snake emerged from it. This gave the Golden State Warriors forward the fright of his life. The clip of the prank was posted on Instagram by @warriorstalk on Monday with the caption:

“I don’t do snakes,” Butler yelled.

Golden State Warriors fans reacted quickly to Butler’s hilarious response — letting out a scream and falling backward off his chair.

Given that he suffered a tailbone injury during the first-round series against the Houston Rockets, his supporters showcased their concern, speculating whether the prank might have aggravated the issue.

“We need him next season bro please,” one fan said.

“Great he just re injured that tailbone,” another fan said.

“If J Balvin put this man in the hospital for a panic attack istg he better be ready for warriors fans to jump in his comments,” one fan said.

“Do NOT hurt that tailbone bro,” another fan said.

“Jimmy Butler (Heart Attack) out 6-8 weeks,” one fan said.

“His tailbone is now back to square one,” another fan said.

Credits: Instagram (@jimmybutler)

During Game 2 of the Warriors-Rockets first-round playoff series, Butler took a nasty fall after a collision with Amen Thompson. This led to him hurting his tailbone, suffering a pelvic contusion.

The 35-year-old bounced back in style in Game 3, recording 27 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists and a block to lead the Warriors to a hard-fought 109-106 win.

Jimmy Butler celebrates J Balvin’s 40th birthday with Sofia Vergara

J Balvin turned 40 years old on May 7 but celebrated the milestone with a grand celebration at an 11th-century castle in Tuscany on Saturday. Expectedly, the star-studded event was attended by several high-profile guests, including actress Sofia Vergara.

While Jimmy Butler didn’t share any posts featuring Vergara during his series of Instagram Stories from the night, the actress did include the NBA star in some of the photos she posted from the party.

“Feliz cumpleaños al mas mas!!!! We ❤️ U @jbalvin,” Vergara captioned her post, wishing Balvin a happy birthday.

From what social media activities suggest, the highlight of the celebration was when Jimmy Butler took control of the mic and sang for J Balvin.

