"He is just Walmart Draymond Green" - Grant Williams beefing with Magic's Jalen Suggs has NBA fans clowning Hornets' forward

In an Eastern Conference matchup between the Orlando Magic and the Charlotte Hornets, tensions flared up between Grant Williams and Jalen Suggs on Tuesday. The incident occurred with 3:54 minutes left in the second quarter when Williams set a hard screen to separate the Magic guard from Brandon Miller. Suggs countered with a light shove, leading to a moment of feud between the two.

Expand Tweet

Despite leading big against the Charlotte Hornets, Suggs was not backing down from Williams after receiving strong contact from the hard screen. Williams' on-court feud moment with the Magic guard is not the first time he's had an altercation in his career.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

From butting heads with Golden State Warriors guard Lester Quinones to his on-court beef with Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic, Grant Williams doesn't shy away from exchanging words with other players. His tough-branded style of basketball might not be for everyone, but Suggs wanted to showcase that he isn't afraid of getting into the faces of other NBA players.

NBA fans react to Grant Williams beefing with Orlando Magic guard

Following the on-court altercation between Charlotte Hornets forward Grant Williams and Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs, several NBA fans mocked the former Celtics forward as they shared their comments on X.

"Grant Williams is just Walmart Draymond Green lmao."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

From fans' comments, it seems they are aware of Grant Williams' reputation in the NBA when it comes to beefing with other players. Whether it's trash-talking or getting close to a player's face, Williams has done it all in the six seasons he's played in the league.

Williams has played for three teams and has run into some on-court heat for each of them. Besides being recognized as a reliable three-point shooter and defender on the court, he is known for his fiery competitive nature.

However, Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs is also known to be a competitive NBA player, as his defensive tenacity translates well to his body language on the court. Playing for a basketball team that prides itself on the defensive end, Suggs has been a frontrunner in setting a prime example for his teammates to follow.

With the kind of mentalities Williams and Suggs bring on the court on a nightly basis, a disagreement between the two defenders was bound to happen.

Moreover, the Orlando Magic finished the game with a 112-92 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. Grant Williams finished the game with five points (2-of-6 shooting) and three rebounds. Meanwhile, Jalen Suggs put up 16 points (6-of-9 shooting, including 2-of-5 from 3-point range), six assists, and four rebounds.

Additionally, Orlando was able to slow down the Hornets and limit them to 48.1% shooting, including 31.0% from beyond the arc.