“He keeps it real with you, no BS at all” - 2-time NBA MVP heaps praise on former coach Darvin Ham who is set to become the new LA Lakers head coach   

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo heaped praise on former coach Darvin Ham for landing the LA Lakers head coaching job. Ham has been an assistant coach under Mike Budenholzer's staff with Milwaukee.

The newly-appointed Lakers head coach competed against Terry Stotts and Kenny Atkinson in the final round of interviews conducted by the 17-time champions. Upon his appointment, Giannis told ESPN (via Adrian Wojnarowski):

“I’m so happy for him. He’s the right fit for them. He keeps it real with you. No BS at all. It’s about damn time. He deserves it more than anyone.”

Darvin Ham was likely to get his first head coaching gig this offseason. He was on the Charlotte Hornets' radar as well. According to NBA rumors, Ham was also preferred by LA Lakers talisman LeBron James.

The former NBA player-turned coach has worked with the Lakers in the past as an assistant coach between 2011 and 2013, which bolstered his case in replacing Frank Vogel. Ham has reportedly signed a four-year deal with LA.

Darvin Ham could be the perfect fit for the LA Lakers

Darvin Ham comes on board with the LA Lakers with ample experience under his belt in the coaching business. Although he has never been a head coach, he continues to be one of the most respected figures among star players for his straightforward approach.

Ham was a vital cog for the Milwaukee Bucks in their championship success as an assistant coach under Mike Budenholzer. Ham is also known for his ability to coach star players, which will be crucial on a stacked roster like the LA Lakers, featuring LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis.

Despite the talent at their disposal last campaign, the Lakers failed to make the playoffs. They were expected to be competing for a championship, but things didn't go according to plan. One of Darvin Ham's directives would be to make things work with the stars on the team.

LA's championship window is closing with LeBron James turning 38. They also lack resources to retool their roster around LBJ and Anthony Davis, so the likelihood of the Lakers retaining the majority of their role players is high.

It will be interesting to see how the Lakers approach the upcoming offseason in that regard. The roster they assembled last campaign was not good enough to be competing for a title, so they will be keen to make significant changes if an opportunity arises.

