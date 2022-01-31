He was in kill mode and that’s how he has to be” - Anthony Davis reflects on Russell Westbrook’s improved performances of late 

LA Lakers center Anthony Davis heaped praise on Russell Westbrook's improved performances of late following the Lakers' loss to the Atlanta Hawks.
Westbrook has struggled to play to his potential since moving to LA this NBA season. He hasn't adapted well to playing alongside two superstar-caliber players like Davis and LeBron James, which was predicted by critics and fans.
Nevertheless, he has gradually made some decent adjustments to his game. He has played to the team's strengths more, which has increased his efficiency on both ends of the floor.
Davis was asked about Westbrook's recent performances, saying it's important that the guard continues to play at this level as that will help the LA Lakers in achieving positive results. Anthony Davis said (via Spectrum SportsNet):
"He (Russell Westbrook) was very good at attacking the basket and making the right reads. He was very good at the rim, finishing. He was in kill mode and that's how he has to be, you know at all times."
Westbrook has averaged 22.8 points, six rebounds and 6.6 assists per game, shooting 54.9% from the floor and 36% from the three-point line across his last five appearances. His efficiency has given the LA Lakers a healthy chance of winning most games during that stretch.
LA Lakers need Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook to play consistently
Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook have both been inconsistent in large swathes this season. LeBron James, on the other hand, has been putting up MVP-caliber numbers, averaging 29.1 points per contest.
Davis and Westbrook, being superstars in their own right, need to be contributing more consistently if the 24-27 LA Lakers are to turn their season around.
James may miss a few more games after being on the sidelines for the last three due to a sore left knee, making it even more important for Davis and Westbrook to play to their potential.
The Lakers will certainly be a feared outfit in the Western Conference if their 'big-three' start firing on all cylinders together. It will not only elevate the Lakers' chances of finishing as a high-seed but will also get them back into the conversation as legitimate title contenders.
It will be interesting to see how the Lakers bounce back and turn things around, with only 31 games left in the regular-season campaign.