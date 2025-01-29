"He has to know he’s getting traded" - Lakers fans dissect reason behind $51,000,000 forward's lackadaisical defensive effort vs Sixers

LA Lakers forward Rui Hachimura's defensive shortcomings were put on full display during Tuesday's 118-104 road loss to the shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers. The sixth-year player's questionable effort left Lakers fans speculating about him being moved ahead of the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline.

Hachimura has proven to be a solid floor-spacing forward since being acquired by LA in early 2023. However, defense and rebounding have consistently been points of concern during his tenure with the franchise.

With Hachimura in the second year of a relatively affordable three-year, $51 million contract, his name has been linked to trade rumors for salary-matching purposes.

On Tuesday, the trade candidate frustrated Lakers fans with his lackadaisical defensive effort against a Sixers squad missing All-Stars Joel Embiid (knee) and Paul George (finger). Late in the first half, the Japanese forward let veteran sharpshooter Eric Gordon blow by him from the corner before drawing a foul.

The play went viral on X/Twitter, with LA's fan base calling for Hachimura to be traded amid its team's double-digit deficit.

"TRADE RUI HACHIMURA. THAT GUY IS TRASH. WE NEED ZACH LAVINE," @JeanPi507 said.

"Should have been traded weeks ago," @digitaldopamin_ wrote.

"Trade him for (Buddy) Hield. I've seen enough," @luanaxbelle said.

Meanwhile, others theorized that Hachimura is aware he's likely getting dealt, and is attempting to sabotage his trade value.

"Nah, he has to know he's getting traded," @JavenLFC wrote.

"Rui (is) trying to diminish his trade value," @fadde said.

Rui Hachimura reportedly Lakers' "most direct pathway" to blockbuster deal

While Rui Hachimura drew Lakers fans' ire on Tuesday, he reportedly remains key to LA pulling off a considerable trade deadline deal.

On Thursday's episode of "Buha's Block," the Los Angeles Times' Dan Woike touched on the value of Hachimura's $17 million salary this season.

"He is their most direct pathway to making a 'bigger trade,'" Woike said (timestamp: 49:21). "That is the one contract."

However, Woike noted that the Lakers may be hesitant to move Hachimura, citing a team insider's reaction to a hypothetical trade proposal.

"But he matters," Woike said. "... I spoke to a Lakers source about this where I was talking about a trade that involves Rui Hachimura going out in the trade, and they're like, 'I don't know, Rui's pretty good.'"

Thus, LA's decision on Hachimura's future will likely determine the organization's trade deadline activity.

Through 38 outings, Hachimura is averaging 12.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.5 3-pointers per game, shooting 49.2% and 40.9% from deep.

Also Read: Lakers trade rumors: Breaking down 3 blockbuster deals with Rui Hachimura's $17,000,000 contract as the centerpiece

