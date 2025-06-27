"He knows his GM is autistic" - NBA fans in stitches as Cooper Flagg side-eyes Nico Harrison over Luka Doncic trade mention

Fans reacted to Luka Doncic's trade mention during Cooper Flagg's introduction as a member of the Dallas Mavericks on Friday. Together with General Manager Nico Harrison, the No. 1 pick of the 2025 NBA Draft was welcomed by the Dallas media. Head coach Jason Kidd was also in attendance with the newest member of the team.

Fans are excited to see Flagg as part of the Mavericks. He's expected to be the next face of the team after the front office traded their previous superstar, Doncic, to the LA Lakers. Last season, All-Star guard Doncic was part of the blockbuster trade by the Dallas NBA franchise.

During the introductory press conference, a reporter labeled the 6-foot-8 forward as the next face of the franchise. Flagg immediately gave Harrison a side-eye and had a little smirk on his face. Watch the video below to see his reaction to what the reporter said.

Fans noticed the details of Flagg's reaction. Here's what some of them said.

"that side eye lol he knows his GM Is autistic," a fan wrote on X.

"Dawg LMAOOOOOO Cooper Flagg side eyed tf outta buddy 😭 no one likes Nico," another fan commented.

"flagg knows he aint safe 😭😭😭😭😭😭" one fan wrote.

A few fans are excited to have Cooper Flagg after his reaction to what the reporters said.

"Aye if Cooper is here for the memes im sold on him already 😂😂😂" a fan commented.

"No way he actually did that 😂😂," a comment read.

"Even he was shocked about that stoopid az trade smh," someone wrote in the comments.

Jason Kidd is excited to see Cooper Flagg play in the Summer League

Fans are hoping to see Cooper Flagg as part of the Mavericks' Summer League team. Head coach Jason Kidd is already planning on putting the star forward as the point guard of the team.

"I want to put him at point guard, make him uncomfortable...I'm excited about giving him the ball against the Lakers and [seeing] what happens," Kidd said (via NBA Retweet's X handle).

Cooper Flagg played small forward during his time at Duke University. However, he's capable of playing other positions, given his all-around brand of basketball. He averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists through 37 games.

During his introductory presser, Flagg also expressed that he's ready to be part of a positionless system. Fans could see him play point guard during the Las Vegas Summer League, which starts on July 10. Dallas' first game will be against the LA Lakers.

