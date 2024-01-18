"He knows it's his team": Lakers' 3x NBA champion opines Anthony Davis has owned up to lead role

Anthony Davis is a bonafide DPOY candidate this season. The center has been performing at an elite level for the LA Lakers despite the results not going in his or the team's way. Whether it's wins or losses, the 30-year-old has been a force for the side and the numbers and his participation in games say it all.

In the 42 games this season, Davis has played 39 — a number that was far from believable given his injury-riddled last few seasons. As the team's cornerstone, the center has been one of the names to watch out for as the Purple and Gold look to make a surge in the second half of the season and the playoffs.

According to former Lakers legend and 3x NBA champion James Worthy, Davis has finally understood his objective and has begun owning the lead role in the team.

"He knows it's his team right now."

Worthy's comment comes on the back of Davis' teammate LeBron James who was vocal in his opinion that the Lakers were the big's team now. While there were doubts if Anthony Davis could embrace the leadership role, his run this season has shown that he's finally accepted that he has to be the player to dominate and help LA get their hands on the silverware.

LeBron James says the Lakers need to support Anthony Davis better

Speaking to the media in the aftermath of the win against the OKC Thunder, LeBron James emphasized how Anthony Davis is the team's potent offensive weapon and their job has been to support him in the best way possible.

“Obviously, offensively we want to share the ball - not turn the ball over," James said. "AD is always our focus in offense, getting him going early and often. And defensively, we have to be on a string to help one another. And we have to help AD rebound. When we do that, we can be a pretty good five-man lineup.”

Davis was integral in the team's blowout 127-110 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. Davis was the team's presence on both ends of the floor with 28 points and 12 rebounds as the Lakers finally got the better of the Mavericks after going down twice to the side this regular season.

The ongoing season has seen Davis average 25.1 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per contest. His last five games have him averaging 24.8 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks.

The Lakers are 21-21 and placed 10th in the West — a record and a position that indicates the competitiveness in the West. They will need Anthony Davis to be at his best if they intend to go the distance this season.

