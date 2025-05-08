"He is the Kobe Bryant of Paul George’s" - Nick Wright's wild analogy dismisses Jayson Tatum as best player in NBA

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum might just be the most talked-about player in the NBA right now. This is due to what happened in Game 2 between the Celtics and the New York Knicks. While Tatum and the team built a sizable 20-point lead, they had a second-half collapse that led to their loss.

The former Duke star didn't perform like he was the main superstar for Boston. Tatum struggled on the floor and finished with 13 points. The All-Star forward shot 26.3 percent from the field and was one of the main reasons they lost.

Moreover, his last-second sequence to try and win the game for the Celtics was a hot topic. He was hounded by the Knicks' defense during the final seconds as he tried to look for an open shot. With two seconds left, Tatum tried to pass the ball, but Mikal Bridges anticipated the move and stole the ball.

Heading into Game 3 down 0-2, longtime analyst Nick Wright had something to say about Tatum. Given his performance, he had a wild comparison to the Celtics star.

“Jayson Tatum is the Kobe Bryant of Paul George’s,” Wright said.

“He’s the best Paul George I’ve seen. He wants to be Kobe… that’s why he’s the Kobe Bryant… I don’t really trust you dunking on LeBron [James] and I don’t trust you with the game on the line. Sorry, Gatorade commercial or not.”

In the second round against the Knicks, Tatum is averaging 18 points, 15 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.5 steals. The six-time All-Star hasn't been a reliable shooter, only making 28.6 percent of his field goals and 25 percent from deep.

The pressure is on Jayson Tatum and the Celtics to try and get a win on the road and make a comeback in the series to avoid getting swept. Game 3 will be at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

Jayson Tatum took responsibility for his performance in Game 2

In back-to-back games, the Celtics blew a significant lead that led to two straight wins for the Knicks. But Jayson Tatum's Game 2 performance has been highlighted because of his struggles.

On Thursday, Tatum spoke to the media and took ownership of how he performed over the past two games. According to him, he knows that he should play better moving forward.

“I take full ownership for the way that I've played in this series," Tatum said. "Can't sugarcoat anything. I need to be better. And I expect to be a lot better.”

Jayson Tatum's showing in this series has been far from how he played against the Orlando Magic. In the first round, he averaged 31.3 points, 11.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists in four games.

