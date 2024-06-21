"He has LeBron James' respect walking in the door": Brian Windhorst oozes optimism about JJ Redick's hire as Lakers HC

NBA insider Brian Windhorst painted an optimistic picture about JJ Redick's hire as LA Lakers head coach. Redick has reportedly agreed to a four-year contract to replace Darvin Ham, who was fired soon after LA's first-round exit this past season.

Speaking with Scott Van Pelt on SportsCenter, Windhorst explained why the former player-turned-broadcaster was the right man for the job and highlighted why he would be a respected figure in the locker room. (Start at 2:23)

"What you see with JJ is an incredibly high work ethic and an incredibly high intellect. Definitely a feel for the modern version of the game. This is a guy who is a former player and embraces analytics and a new style. That's not a combination you see often. I think the most important thing he could bring is he has LeBron James' respect walking in the door."

Redick comes in with no prior coaching experience other than with his son's youth basketball outfit. However, he did show an astute understanding of the game as a studio and game analyst for ESPN during the past three seasons.

His game awareness and in-depth knowledge of the X's and O's were further seen in his podcasts "The Old Man and the Three" and "Mind the Game," his podcast with LeBron James.

Brian Windhorts likens JJ Redick's first year to be on the same lines as Red Auerbach's with the Boston Celtics

In what comes off as a bold comparison, Brian Windhorst believes that JJ Redick's first-year run as LA Lakers HC will come with its fair share of challenges. He liked the mistakes the first-time head coach would make to what would have happened to Red Auerbach when he coached the Boston Celtics in his first year. (Start at 2:02)

"When you hire a first-time head coach, I don't care if you finish first or last, you're admitting that you gonna have to live with mistakes. JJ Redick will probably make mistakes that will cost the Lakers games, Red Auerbach made mistakes that cost Celtics games in his first year. I didn't see it, but I guarantee it," Windhorst said.

Redick had a 15-year career in the NBA that included stints with the Orlando Magic, LA Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans, Milwaukee Bucks, and Dallas Mavericks. He was Orlando's first-round pick in the 2006 NBA Draft after a four-year run at Duke.

As a player, JJ Redick averaged 12.5 points per game and shot 42% on 3-pointers. Now, he's tasked with coaching one of the most decorated franchises in the league.