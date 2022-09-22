“He left the light-skin dude and then what… He won one series ” - Shannon Sharpe argues Kevin Durant shouldn’t be ranked higher than LeBron James in NBA’s best players list

Shannon Sharpe has disapproved of Kevin Durant getting ranked higher than LeBron James in the NBA's best players list compiled by ESPN.

Durant, who finished third, is four places ahead of "King James." Sharpe believes the LA Lakers superstar deserves to be in the top five above KD because he is an equally good scorer, a better rebounder, and a better leader.

The former NFL star emphasized the leadership aspect more than anything else. He also pointed out that Durant has been unsuccessful in the playoffs since leaving Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Here's what Sharpe said about this on the most recent episode of "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed":

"Because he [LeBron James] can give as many points as Kevin Durant, he's a better rebounder. ... And the one thing that there's no question ... He's a much better leader. Kevin Durant said he does not want to lead. I'm taking the words out of his mouth. That's what he said."

He added:

"He [Durant] left the light-skin dude, and then what? He won one series in three years. I will let the first year slide because he was rehabbing."

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



1. Giannis

2. Steph Curry

3. Nikola Jokić

4. Luka Dončić

5. LeBron James



Did Shannon get it right? @ShannonSharpe ranks the Top 5 Players in the NBA:1. Giannis2. Steph Curry3. Nikola Jokić4. Luka Dončić5. LeBron JamesDid Shannon get it right? .@ShannonSharpe ranks the Top 5 Players in the NBA:1. Giannis2. Steph Curry3. Nikola Jokić4. Luka Dončić5. LeBron JamesDid Shannon get it right? https://t.co/6H20lWk8Oo

Since Kevin Durant left the Warriors and LeBron James left the Cleveland Cavaliers, both players have struggled to achieve collective success. The former has won just one playoff series, with the Brooklyn Nets defeating the Boston Celtics in 2021. KD and Brooklyn were swept by the same opposition this year.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp 1029 days since Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving joined forces on the Brooklyn Nets. Since then...



2020 (Bubble): Swept by Raptors in 1st round

2021: Lost to Bucks in 2nd round, 4-3

2022: Swept by Celtics in 1st round 1029 days since Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving joined forces on the Brooklyn Nets. Since then...2020 (Bubble): Swept by Raptors in 1st round2021: Lost to Bucks in 2nd round, 4-32022: Swept by Celtics in 1st round https://t.co/HcfbPcs1tV

Meanwhile, James has missed the playoffs in two of his four seasons with the Lakers. However, he won a championship with LA in 2020. It tips the scales in his favor as a more successful player than Durant in the last three years at least.

LeBron James and Kevin Durant will be motivated to shut down their critics next season

LeBron James and Kevin Durant have been the benchmarks for several younger NBA players while growing up.

The duo were among the first to achieve all-time greats' status among active players in the league. "King James" and KD dominated the 2010s but haven't been able to replicate their success over the last three years.

James and Durant both endured severe criticism last season. The former couldn't lead the Lakers to a play-in tournament spot and, subsequently, the playoffs as they finished with a 33-49 record.

Durant, on the other hand, failed to prevent the Nets from getting swept by eventual conference winners, the Boston Celtics.

Dave McMenamin @mcten The Lakers, picked by Vegas to win 52.5 games, end the season 33-49 - a final win in DEN offering respite from a painful campaign. LeBron, Westbrook and Rob Pelinka are all slated to speak to reporters Monday as part of exit interviews. There will be plenty of questions to answer The Lakers, picked by Vegas to win 52.5 games, end the season 33-49 - a final win in DEN offering respite from a painful campaign. LeBron, Westbrook and Rob Pelinka are all slated to speak to reporters Monday as part of exit interviews. There will be plenty of questions to answer

Both players will be eager to turn the tables around with a solid effort from their team's perspective. But their path to doing so seems more complicated than ever.

It's probably the first time in over a decade that a LeBron James team isn't favored to win the title. The Lakers still have some glaring problems to resolve heading into the new season and desperately need Anthony Davis to remain healthy.

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant's Nets are in a better position with their roster construction. However, they have had an unpredictable offseason with him demanding a trade and calling for the jobs of head coach Steve Nash and GM Sean Marks.

Brooklyn may have a lot to deal with internally next campaign.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Kevin Durant has removed his trade request after meeting with Joe Tsai, Sean Marks and Steve Nash yesterday.



The Nets are running it back. Kevin Durant has removed his trade request after meeting with Joe Tsai, Sean Marks and Steve Nash yesterday.The Nets are running it back. https://t.co/tqCmZt5Eju

However, the two superstars remain at the top of their games when healthy, so it isn't ideal to bet against them just yet. James and Durant have battled adversity throughout their careers. It will be interesting to see if they can turn back the clock and lead their respective teams to glory this campaign.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far