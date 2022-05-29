“He let Shaq peer pressure him into saying some s**t he ain’t got no business saying” - Udonis Haslem says Draymond Green broke the code by saying the Celtics will make the NBA Finals

Udonis Haslem of the Miami Heat is very unhappy with Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors. Haslem is furious at Green for saying that the Warriors will face the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals.

After the Heat defeated the Celtics 111-103 in Game 6, Haslem came over to the commentary team of Mike Breen, Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy. The three-time NBA champ wanted the crew to relay a message to the former DPOY:

"Tell Draymond thank you."

Udonis Haslem went on to explain to Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports that Draymond Green broke the code by counting out the Heat. Haslem believes Green was being disrespectful by saying that the Warriors will face the Celtics even though the Eastern Conference Finals are not yet over.

"Draymond broke the code. You ain't supposed to say some s**t like that. That's disrespectful. He know better than that," Haslem said.

The long-time Heat player added that Green should not have succumbed to peer pressure from Shaquille O'Neal. Haslem added:

"He let Shaq peer pressure him into saying some s**t he ain't got no business saying. I didn't sleep much after he said that. That was some bulls**t."

What did Draymond Green say to upset the Heat?

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry and Draymond Green visited the "Inside the NBA" crew after winning the Western Conference Finals. Shaquille O'Neal then went on to ask Green who he would like to face in the NBA Finals. The former DPOY reasoned why both the Celtics and Heat are tough opponents, but Shaq pressured him to choose.

"I'm going to tell you who I think we're going to play. We're going to play Boston. That's who we're going to play," Green said.

Who will face the Warriors in the NBA Finals?

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat

The Eastern Conference Finals have reached its final stage, with the Boston Celtics facing the Miami Heat in Game 7 on Sunday. The Heat have a slight advantage playing at home, but the Celtics are more than capable of winning at South Beach. They have won two games on the road in this series.

Both teams have been banged up all-series long, with Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III missing time for the Celtics. Meanwhile, Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, P.J. Tucker and Tyler Herro are dealing with minor injuries. Ime Udoka and Erik Spoelstra are also expected to make adjustments heading into the most important game of the season.

The Celtics have not won an NBA championship since 2008 and their last appearance was in 2010. On the other hand, the Heat last appeared in the NBA Finals in 2020 and their last championship came in 2013.

As for Golden State, they are in the NBA Finals for the first time since 2019. The Warriors have made it to the NBA Finals six times in the last eight seasons, winning in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

