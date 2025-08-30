  • home icon
  "He was on like a 6 game losing streak" - NBA fans react to Tyrese Haliburton's epic celebrations upon hitting game winner in NBA 2K26

"He was on like a 6 game losing streak" - NBA fans react to Tyrese Haliburton's epic celebrations upon hitting game winner in NBA 2K26

By Sameer Khan
Published Aug 30, 2025 10:04 GMT
NBA fans react to Tyrese Haliburton
NBA fans react to Tyrese Haliburton's epic celebrations after hitting a game-winner in NBA 2K26 (Credits: Getty)

Tyrese Haliburton has been spending his offseason streaming NBA 2K26 on Twitch as he continues to recover from an Achilles injury suffered in Game 7 of the NBA Finals. Haliburton and the Pacers’ unlikely run to the finals saw the team pull off numerous improbable feats.

His injury will keep him from recreating anything like it for an extended period. But the Pacers star seems to be reliving those moments through NBA 2K26. During his stream on Friday, he hit a game-winner during an online 3v3 game.

He let out a big shout as his team won 21-13 following his game-winning 3-point shot. Fans shared a clip of Haliburton’s reaction on X, sparking many responses from the community. Fans provided context, noting that Haliburton had lost his last six games.

Tyrese Haliburton made 73 appearances for the Indiana Pacers last season, recording 18.6 points and 9.2 assists per game. He was efficient from the field, shooting 47.3%, including 38.8% from 3-point range.

He also led the team through 23 playoff games, recording 17.3 points, 8.6 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game.

Indiana Pacers set to enter 2025-26 without star guard Tyrese Haliburton

After their stellar run last season, the Pacers would've been one of the favorites entering 2025-26, considering they had managed to keep their core together. With Tyrese Haliburton set to miss the entirety of next season and Myles Turner signing with the Milwaukee Bucks, the team faces a difficult path.

With one of its best players absent and another departed, Pascal Siakam will be expected to lead. He was the Pacers' top scorer in the 2024-25 season, averaging 20.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Siakam also played a key role in the playoffs, making crucial shots down the stretch, and was named the Eastern Conference Finals MVP.

Benedict Mathurin will also be expected to take on a bigger role. He made 72 appearances last season, recording 16.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

The team could use this time without its stars to better position itself for a championship run in 2026. If Indiana can bide its time and acquire the right players, another promising run shouldn't be out of its reach.

