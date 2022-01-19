"He was like, I've had enough" - Memphis Grizzlies star Desmond Bane on his recent scuffle with LeBron James

Memphis Grizzlies' Desmond Bane has opened up on his recent scuffle with LA Lakers legend LeBron James at the Crypto.com Arena on January 9.

Bane had a bust-up with the Lakers legend. James became fed up with Bane and the Grizzlies for talking too much trash in Memphis' 127-119 win. James has not commented on the incident, but Bane has now shone light on the same, in an appearance on the "Posted Up with Chris Haynes" podcast.

The second-year man explained that it was just two competitors talking trash with each other.

"Just right then and there, we're going at it. It's just two competitors. This is basketball. Every game that people care about what they're doing, there's going to be some of that out there for sure," Bane said.

Bane also revealed what James told him, but the Grizzlies player didn't elaborate on the trash-talking part. However, he did point out that the Grizzlies managed to frustrate LeBron James and the LA Lakers, saying:

"I'm making noise, and then we go down and get fouled in transition. And that's when he... He was like, I've had enough. That's basically what he's saying."

A few plays later, it was Ja Morant who got into a tussle with the Lakers. However, despite what happened, Bane respects James a lot. Even though he did not get a chance to talk to 'The King' after the game, he'd have a chance to do it at some point this season, possibly in the playoffs.

LeBron James, LA Lakers lose season series 3-1 to Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James and the LA Lakers have faced off against the Memphis Grizzlies four times this season. With their 127-119 loss on January 9, the Lakers lost their season series to the Grizzlies 3-1. Their only win came in their first matchup of the season.

That was a 121-118 win on October 24, with Ja Morant missing a crucial free throw to give the Lakers the win. Their next game was a dominant 108-95 win by the Grizzlies at the FedEx Forum on December 9. James had a triple-double, but it was not enough to get the win for his team.

The third matchup of the season happened on December 29 in Memphis. The Lakers were up by 14 points in the second half, but the Grizzlies fought back to win the game 104-99. Ja Morant had 41 points, while James put up 37 and 13 rebounds.

The final matchup of the season was a blowout win for the Grizzlies. Even though the Lakers' bench trimmed the Grizzlies' lead to single digits in the fourth quarter, they were unable to complete the comeback. The Memphis Grizzlies are currently one of the top four seeds in the Western Conference standings, so the LA Lakers could be their first-round opponents in the playoffs.

