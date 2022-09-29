“He was like… ‘If you don’t take that last contract you can come down to the Lakers’” - NBA insider reveals why he thinks LeBron James improved his dynamic with Steph Curry

ESPN insider Brian Windhorst has shared his thoughts on why LeBron James has pushed to improve his dynamic with longtime rival Steph Curry.

The Ringer's Bill Simmons and Windhorst discussed the possibility of the two superstars teaming up on the former's podcast.

During their conversation, Windhorst hinted that the slight uncertainty surrounding Curry's contract in 2021 played a role in James mending his equation with him. Here's what the ESPN insider said (from minute 2:50 onwards):

"So, the reason I thought he [LeBron James] was making nice nice with Curry couple of years ago was because there was some... Wonder about whether Curry would take that last contract with Golden State..."

Windhorst added:

"I thought he [LeBron] was giving him [Steph] the wink wink cause' he was like, 'Hey, you know, if you don't take that last contract you can come down to the Lakers.'"

James, then with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Curry squared off in the NBA Finals for four consecutive years between 2015 and 2018. They competed fiercely on each occasion and nobody would've expected them to be buddies off the court as they were believed to be true rivals.

However, ever since LeBron James moved to the Western Conference in 2018, he has had an excellent relationship with the Warriors superstar. One of the standout moments between the two came in 2021 when James selected Curry as his No. 1 overall selection in the All-Star draft.

Steph Curry was eligible for an extension at the end of that season. He had the option of becoming an unrestricted free agent. It was widely speculated that James tried to get his longtime rival to join the LA Lakers if he didn't extend his stay with the Golden State Warriors.

However, Curry eventually signed a four-year, $215 million extension with the Warriors in the 2021 offseason. It effectively shut the door on fans witnessing him mount a potential title run alongside James.

Nevertheless, the two have teamed up at the All-Star game, with James selecting Curry as his No. 1 pick in 2021 and No. 2 pick in 2022.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter With his second pick, LeBron takes Steph!



Back to back All-Star teammates 🍿 With his second pick, LeBron takes Steph!Back to back All-Star teammates 🍿 https://t.co/iRUE9WM87S

LeBron James is one of the best player recruiters in the NBA

It's no secret that LeBron James influences the roster-building process of his respective teams. The four-time MVP has teamed up with some great players over his career. "King James" played a key role in recruiting those names.

Anthony Davis, Steph Curry, Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook, and Carmelo Anthony are among the notable players James has recruited or tried to recruit. It has earned him the popular nickname "LeGM," which always trends upwards, especially during free agency and trade deadlines.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



Is it time for Ky to call LeGM over in LA? Per @ShamsCharania , Kyrie Irving and the Nets' contract conversations hit a hard stall, and both parties are uncertain on the star's future in Brooklyn.Is it time for Ky to call LeGM over in LA? Per @ShamsCharania , Kyrie Irving and the Nets' contract conversations hit a hard stall, and both parties are uncertain on the star's future in Brooklyn.Is it time for Ky to call LeGM over in LA? 👀 https://t.co/n8YIqSc0rL

Fans can expect LeBron James to put on the "LeGM" hat again next offseason when free agency begins. An elite list of players will be without a contract next summer, and the LA Lakers could have the cap space available to land a max player.

It could also be James' last season with the Lakers. Though he has a player option for the 2024-25 season, next season could potentially be his final chance to compete for the title. He may want his team to recruit some big names to put together a final championship run.

