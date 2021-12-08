"He does not like me, and I honestly have stopped trying to figure out why" - Michelle Beadle continues to discuss LeBron James and his apparent dislike for her, says Maverick Carter refuses to shake her hand

LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James and former ESPN host Michelle Beadle continue to surface in news from the world of basketball. Beadle previously asserted during an episode of her own podcast that the Lakers superstar wanted her fired from ESPN during her time with the company.

While appearing on an episode of the "House of Strauss" podcast, host Ethan Strauss asked Beadle what the experience was like dealing with the Lakers superstar during her time at ESPN. Beadle shared her thoughts about the situation, including the idea that LeBron's longtime friend and business partner, Maverick Carter, didn't get along with her.

“To find out … I was just like ‘hey, what a weird person to have any input on your life,’”

“He had a person at the network who he wanted. He wanted her to be the host of [NBA Countdown]. He does not like me, and I honestly have stopped trying to figure out why. For some reason, it goes back years. I’ve been around Maverick Carter. He refuses to shake my hand.”

There's no denying LeBron James has had a strong influence on ESPN and basketball overall.

Beadle served as the host of "NBA Countdown" from 2016 to 2019. She shared the duties with Sage Steele before Beadle was given the full-time opportunity.

The quotes Beadle brought to the surface will raise plenty of questions. Many wonder if Rachel Nichols, who went on to host the show, was the person she believed James wanted to replace Beadle in the studio. Many have been left wondering what breaking point sparked an apparent grudge between James and Beadle.

On the podcast, host Ethan Strauss even went on to jokingly hypothetize that Beadle's spoof of a Nike commercial featuring LeBron on "SportsNation" could have been something that sparked the rocky turn in the relationship.

The situation will continue to be a mystery, as Beadle was previously a big part of the NBA's coverage with her work on various sports shows.

Beadle had been with ESPN for a number of years before leaving the company in 2019. She was eventually replaced by a combination of Rachel Nichols and Maria Taylor.

After previously bringing the story to the surface during a podcast appearance with NBA legend Paul Pierce, it looks as if Beadle has given more information about the feud between herself and the LA Lakers superstar.

