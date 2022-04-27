“He was like, ‘Yo, coming to the Knicks” - Fat Joe says Rich Paul told him that LeBron James will join the Knicks before joining the Lakers, says Paul told him Kevin Durant will "1 million percent" join the Knicks

LeBron James found himself with a number of suitors, including the New York Knicks, during his previous free agency. The superstar forward eventually signed with the LA Lakers in the summer of 2018.

Over recent years, the Knicks have done everything in their power to put themselves in a position to entice some of the NBA's top free agents. Even when the Knicks found themselves with enough cap space to target multiple big-time players, they still ended up striking out.

On the "Certified Buckets" podcast, hip hop legend Fat Joe said he was told by LeBron's agent, Rich Paul, that James was going to sign with the Knicks. Fat Joe also said the same thing was said about Kevin Durant before he signed with the Brooklyn Nets.

"Rich Paul told me that LeBron James was coming to the Knicks before he went to the Lakers. Told me this. He was like, 'Yo, coming to the Knicks.' He told me about, I think it was KD, he said 1 million percent he's coming, and they ain't come true."

LeBron James looks to get the LA Lakers back on track

LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James

It's always fascinating to look back at "what-ifs" in NBA history. Both LeBron James and Kevin Durant were two of the most popular free agent pursuits in recent history. As two of the league's top players, it's easy to think that the idea of signing either one could shift the entire trajectory of a team.

Instead of joining the New York Knicks, James signed with the LA Lakers, and it's been a rollercoaster of an experience. Although James won a championship with the Lakers in 2020, the team has had plenty of years in which they have struggled. That includes this season, with the team finishing 33-49, with its second losing season in four years with James.

LeBron James @KingJames I can/will NOT miss the post season again for my career! This shit HURT. Ok back to watching these games. I can/will NOT miss the post season again for my career! This shit HURT. Ok back to watching these games.

James and the Lakers will try to find their way back to the playoffs. With James expecting to become a free agent after the 2022-23 season, fans are watching to see what lies ahead this summer.

The Lakers have had a losing record in seven of the past nine seasons, the worst stretch in the storied franchise's history. Even with James, Los Angeles has missed the playoffs twice and made a first-round exit last season. The silver lining is the bubble championship with James and Anthony Davis as stars.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein