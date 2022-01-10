“He likes pulling guys aside and giving advice quietly" - Steve Kerr in admiration of Steph Curry's unique leadership qualities

NBA and Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry and his incredible skills with the basketball are there for the whole world to see. However, intangibles like his leadership skills aren't something that is praised enough by the basketball world.

Speaking to GQ Sports, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talked about the impact Curry has in the locker room and how he imparts wise words to the younger players on the roster. Kerr said:

"Well, he's never been a yell-and-scream type of guy. He likes pulling guys aside and giving advice quietly. But now, he's much more likely to speak up in front of the team than he was five years ago. He's one of the oldest guys on the team, and he recognizes the responsibility that comes with that."

With players like Draymond Green and Klay Thompson on the roster who are very vocal and can lead the way for the younger generation to follow, someone like Steph Curry conveying his advice discreetly is exactly what the team needs.

How far can Steph Curry and the Warriors go this season?

Curry with Jordan Poole of the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have championship aspirations this season and with the way Chef Curry has been performing, there is no reason for the Warriors to be unsuccessful.

In the absence of Klay Thompson and his shooting skills, Steph Curry has been leading the way this season for the Warriors. Steph is averaging 26.8 points, 6 assists and 5.3 rebounds while shooting the ball better than 42% from the field and nearly 39% from downtown. The three-point percentage might be a bit low for Curry considering the standards he's set, but that is mainly because of the load he is having to carry in the absence of Thompson. Steph is taking a career-high 13.2 shots per game from three-point territory this season.

Now that Klay Thompson is back, the Warriors' ball movement will be even better as Klay helps in spacing the floor, resulting in Curry having more open shots. The greatest shooting backcourt of all time dominated the NBA from 2014 to 2018 alongside Kevin Durant. There's no reason why they can't embark on such a spectacular run again.

The Warriors also seem to have found the right combination of experience and youth. The likes of Jordan Poole, Gary Payton II and Damion Lee have come off the bench to spark energy into the team and keep on scoring while Steph Curry and Draymond Green are off the floor.

All of this makes the Warriors and Steph Curry heavy favorites to win the title this season and barring any injuries, there is no reason why they can't go all the way.

