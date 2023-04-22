After the New York Knicks won Game 3 of the playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, their fans jeered at Trae Young.

The Atlanta Hawks and the New York Knicks are on track to face each other in the Eastern Conference Finals. However, both teams will have potent opponents to go through along the way.

The Hawks are currently losing their series against the Boston Celtics 2-1, and the Knicks will potentially have to defeat either the Milwaukee Bucks or the Miami Heat after winning the current series.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Regardless, Trae Young is one of the most-hated players of recent times for MSG fans. Young was instrumental in the 2021 playoff series between the two teams that finished 4-1 in Hawks’ favor. Young recently compared Celtics’ fans to Knicks’ fans, claiming that Celtics fans were more respectful.

The response and the abusive chants seem to be directed to the recent comments. A number of NBA fans also responded to the incident, claiming that Young lives rent-free because of his dominant performances against the Knicks:

♦️🇺🇦 @unitedpropp @TheNBACentral obsessed @ImClique_ imagine being up 2-1 in a completely different series yet u worried about TRAE YOUNGobsessed @TheNBACentral @ImClique_ imagine being up 2-1 in a completely different series yet u worried about TRAE YOUNG😭😭😭 obsessed

JimmyMotenIII601 @JMotenIII @TheNBACentral @ImClique_ My boy Trae Young living rent free in they head till this day Lol when they need to be focused on getting past the Cavaliers @TheNBACentral @ImClique_ My boy Trae Young living rent free in they head till this day Lol when they need to be focused on getting past the Cavaliers

HARAM @sportsguru1011 @TheNBACentral @ImClique_ @TheTraeYoung you still have a lot of Real estate in Newyork @TheNBACentral @ImClique_ @TheTraeYoung you still have a lot of Real estate in Newyork

Trae Young compares Boston Celtics’ fans with New York Knicks supporters

Trae Young was instrumental in the Game 3 victory over the Boston Celtics and finished with 32 points and nine rebounds on the night. The player has come under some criticism recently with rumors linking him to a move away from the Atlanta Hawks. Regardless, he continues to be their best player and will be crucial again if they make it past the Celtics.

Young was not at his best in Games 1 and 2, finishing Game 1 with just 16 points. He was better in Game 2, finishing nine of his 22 field goal attempts and returning with a statline of 24 points and six assists. In Game 3, he went 12-22 from the field, scored all six of his free throws and had 32 points, nine assists and six rebounds.

After the match, Young claimed that he thought there were quite a few similarities between fans at the MSG and New York Knicks’ supporters, However, he claimed that New York Knicks fans were less respectful:

"Both places are very loud. Boston fans, although they’re rowdy and cheering for their (team), they’re a little more respectful. They weren’t yelling 'f**k you' in the first quarter. That’s the only difference."

Ben Stinar @BenStinar Trae Young since he’s been in the NBA:



2019: 2nd in total assists

2020: 3rd in total assists

2021: 4th in total assists

2022: 1st in total assists

2023: 1st in total assists



Trae Young since he’s been in the NBA: 2019: 2nd in total assists 2020: 3rd in total assists 2021: 4th in total assists2022: 1st in total assists2023: 1st in total assistshttps://t.co/eAsPn7jOtS

While it is unlikely the two teams will come up against each other in the playoffs this year, it seems as if the rivalry will continue for the time being.

Poll : 0 votes