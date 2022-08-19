“He’ll fall on your head if you don’t watch it… I don’t think he works hard on his game because that fashion thing is bigger” - Skip Bayless believes Russell Westbrook will never fall in line

Many will be watching to see what Russell Westbrook does this season after a disastrous 2021-22 season. After an offseason full of trade speculation, it appears the Lakers are at least going to give him another shot at finding his groove with the team.

But analyst Skip Bayless isn't convinced a revamped Westbrook will appear.

"Russell Westbrook does not fall in line," Bayless said on 'Skip and Shannon: Undisputed.' "He just doesn't. He was not born falling in line. He'll fall on your head if you don't watch it, but he won't fall in line behind you.

"So, what do I know about Russ? I think he works hard on his conditioning in the offseason. I don't think he works hard on his game, because I think that fashion thing is is bigger. It's more important to him than basketball."

Acquired by the LA Lakers last summer in a trade with the Washington Wizards, Westbrook was expected to be the missing ingredient for a title chase. But the season turned out to be a rude awakening for the point guard. He saw a rapid decline in his play, averaging less than 20 points per game for the first time since 2009-10.

Will Russell Westbrook silence critics in 2022-23?

LA Lakers forward LeBron James, left, and guard Russell Westbrook

Plenty of skeptics have called out Russell Westbrook for his play last season. When Westbrook was acquired by the LA Lakers, the idea was that he would complement Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

The truth was that it was a brutal fit before the trio of stars ever took the court together. Westbrook has always been his most effective when he has the freedom to run the show, and was being asked to play backseat to other players.

Throughout his career, Westbrook has been praised for his competitive drive and passion on the court. It was clear those were missing last year, which may suggest there was more going on behind the scenes than realized.

For the Lakers to have a chance to make a playoff run after going 33-49 last year, they are going to need someone to step up. Westbrook looks like he will have the chance to prove his worth to start the year, but the clock is ticking.

Westbrook, who will turn 33 in November, is in the final year of his contract, paying him $47 million this season.

