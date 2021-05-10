"He’ll be fine, trust me" - Anthony Davis provides encouraging update on LeBron James' health status

LA Lakers forward Anthony Davis has shared an important update on the injury status of LeBron James, who is nearing a return to the court.

Davis provided the update when speaking to reporters during a postgame interview after the Purple and Gold secured an improbable 123-110 win over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

Davis said via Spectrum SportsNet’s Mike Trudell:

“What I saw from LeBron today, he’ll be fine. Trust me. He’ll be fine."

Lakers coach Frank Vogel, also via Trudell, echoed Anthony Davis’ statement as he gave his thoughts on LeBron James, who has been sidelined for the past four games due to a sprained right ankle. He said:

"He looks good in his workouts … obviously there’s going to be a little bit of an adjustment period in terms of him getting his rhythm back … I've tended to learn to have confidence in LeBron in situations like that."

The four-time MVP is expected to make his comeback on Tuesday when the LA Lakers face the New York Knicks, but that’s not a guarantee.

James’ return, whenever that occurs this week, should bolster the Lakers’ frontcourt, which has been playing well with Anthony Davis slowly regaining his form.

Vogel said they don’t know yet if LeBron will play against the Knicks on Tuesday. He’s day to day. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) May 10, 2021

Anthony Davis on his monster game versus the Phoenix Suns

The LA Lakers secured a crucial victory against the No. 2 team in the Western Conference on Sunday. Anthony Davis had a spectacular performance, putting up 42 points with 12 rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocks. The eight-time All-Star was all over the court in a convincing win against the Suns.

After the game, Anthony Davis spoke about his own health while making a statement about his team’s improved quality of play. He said:

"I'm getting my legs back, I'm getting my [rhythm]. ... We're headed in the right direction."

Vogel complimented his star forward after leading their team to one of their biggest wins of the season without LeBron James on the roster.

Frank Vogel: "Just a sensational performance" from Anthony Davis tonight. — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) May 10, 2021

As the Lakers prepare for their next game (a home matchup against the tough New York Knicks on Tuesday), Davis will once again be counted on to lead the team on both ends of the court.

Anthony Davis on Knicks' resurgence: "They're playing really well. They're a hard-playing team. ... They're rolling and we got to get that game, too. So it's going to be a fun matchup for us." — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) May 10, 2021

