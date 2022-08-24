"He'll get to wait and see who might be lucky enough to break his record if that's gonna happen" - Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gives positive reaction to LeBron James potentially breaking his points record next season

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar stated that he would be happy for LeBron James if the LA Lakers star broke his all-time scoring record. The six-time NBA champion believes that the game keeps improving when records are broken. King James is now 1,325 points behind Abul-Jabbar and is predicted to break the record next season. During a recent appearance on SportsCenter, the legend said:

"If LeBron breaks the record, looks like every reason to break it, I'll be very happy for him. The game will always improve when records like that are broken, so LeBron should enjoy his achievement.

"You know, he's worked very hard to get this far and for him, he'll get to wait and see who might be lucky enough to break his record if that's gonna happen. It's always about passing it on the next guy in line."

James is undoubtedly aware of the record, but helping the LA Lakers win will be his primary goal.

Looking at the stats, he will need to average 16.2 PPG next season to break the all-time scoring record. However, for a player who averages 27.1 PPG, he will likely surpass that total.

LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $97.1M extension, including a player option for the 2024-2025 season

LeBron James breaking this record while playing for the Lakers is excellent for the franchise. To put this into perspective, all the players in the top 4 of the all-time scoring record have played for the Lakers at some point in their careers.

During the interview, Kareem-Abdul Jabbar was asked if he would like to be present when LeBron James breaks the record. To answer that, the Hall of Famer said:

"Well, if I'm still around, of course. ... I haven't gotten that decrepit yet, so I'll try and make it by the game and be there to cheer him on. He certainly deserves every accolade that's out there for him."

"LeBron James is the BEST SCORER of All-Time whether you like it or not" - Richard Jefferson & Gilbert Arenas





How far can LeBron James lead the LA Lakers next season?

2022 NBA Summer League - Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James had some stellar individual performances last season. Despite his best attempts, the team failed to make the playoffs.

After their disappointing season, the Purple and Gold made some young signings to energize the roster. However, many believe they still have a few holes to fill before training camp.

"He's gonna go down as one of the all-time great scorers, and it's his SECOND best skill… His PASSING is truly magical." - Jeff Van Gundy on LeBron James









Anthony Davis has been putting in some work this offseason. If Davis remains healthy, the Lakers can go a long way. The duo of James and AD has always been exceptional. If the two can lodge significant minutes together, the Lakers will be tough to beat.

👑Bronstatus👑 @lebronstatus23 LeBron James, man.













