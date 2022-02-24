"He'll be getting a letter too" - Kyle Rittenhouse openly announces about suing LeBron James for defamation

LeBron James made headlines in November when he mocked Kyle Rittenhouse on Twitter during his trial for the Kenosha shootings. Rittenhouse, who was acquitted of all charges, is now ready to sue James and other eminent personalities for defaming him.

In an appearance on Frontlines with Drew Hernandez, Rittenhouse said that James is among the most well-known people he'll be suing in court for defaming him after his acquittal. Other personalities who'll receive papers include Whoopi Goldberg, Cenk Uygur and possibly US President Joe Biden.

"He'll be getting a letter, too... Anybody who defamed me, or lied about me, we're just going to send them a letter and then deal with them in a courtroom," Rittenhouse said.

Before his acquittal, Rittenhouse testified at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 10. A video of him breaking down went viral online, but James thought they were fake tears, mocking the 18-year-old on Twitter.

LeBron James @KingJames USA TODAY @USATODAY Kyle Rittenhouse broke down in tears at his murder trial while on the witness stand as he described the events of Aug. 25, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kyle Rittenhouse broke down in tears at his murder trial while on the witness stand as he described the events of Aug. 25, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. https://t.co/bFoip1xmSg What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court. 🤣🤣🤣 twitter.com/USATODAY/statu… What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court. 🤣🤣🤣 twitter.com/USATODAY/statu…

In an appearance on Blaze TV's 'You Are Here' show with Elijah Schaffer and Sydney Watson in December, Rittenhouse had said that he was a huge fan of LeBron James and the LA Lakers. However, he blasted "The King" for making fun of him online.

"I was a Lakers fan, too, before he said that. I was really pissed off when he said that because I liked LeBron, and then I'm like, you know what, f**k you, LeBron," Rittenhouse said.

LeBron James ready to carry the LA Lakers for the remainder of the regular season

LeBron James at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

A possible lawsuit is not the only headache for LeBron James as he prepares to carry the LA Lakers for the rest of the season. The tension between James' representatives Klutch Sports and the Lakers management adds to the drama surrounding their dismal season.

The acquisition of Russell Westbrook has not panned out as expected, while Anthony Davis can't seem to stay healthy. Davis is out yet again for at least a month after suffering an ankle sprain in the Lakers' final game before the All-Star break against the Utah Jazz.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp Anthony Davis suffers a nasty ankle injury and collapses right away during Lakers-Jazz.



AD had to be helped off the court and couldn't put any pressure on his ankle.



Anthony Davis suffers a nasty ankle injury and collapses right away during Lakers-Jazz.AD had to be helped off the court and couldn't put any pressure on his ankle.https://t.co/QRHyMlvgrA

Nevertheless, the 37-year-old James has been fabulous all season, averaging 29.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. James remains one of the best players in the world in a not-so-good Lakers team.

They still have 24 games remaining on their schedule, and they need to win as many matches as possible. The Lakers are currently ninth in the Western Conference standings, with a record of 27-31.

StatMuse @statmuse LeBron James last year: "Whoever came up with the play-in tournament needs to be fired."



The Lakers are currently 9th in the West and have the hardest strength of schedule remaining. LeBron James last year: "Whoever came up with the play-in tournament needs to be fired."The Lakers are currently 9th in the West and have the hardest strength of schedule remaining. https://t.co/oUW4LYevbR

They are six games behind the last playoff spot, but have a chance of entering the play-in tournament.

