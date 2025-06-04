"He'll go well with Markkanen" - NBA fans react to Jazz & Hornets shortlisting Cooper Flagg's Duke teammate Kon Knueppel

Cooper Flagg might have been the main attraction at Duke last season, but Kon Knueppel quietly put together a great freshman campaign. The 6-foot-7 guard improved his draft stock throughout the year, to the point where the Utah Jazz and Charlotte Hornets are considering him at the top of the 2025 NBA Draft.

Knueppel's freshman season at Duke saw him serve as the secondary option to Flagg as the team went 35-4, making it to the Final Four before Houston eliminated them. Jon Scheyer's star shooting guard averaged 14.4 points to go along with four rebounds and one steal per game. After impressing at the combine, he has gone from a late lottery pick to one of the top players on the board.

According to Hoops IQ's Krysten Peek, Knueppel has drawn interest from the Hornets and Jazz, who own the fourth and fifth picks in this year's draft, respectively. Both teams could use his shooting to upgrade their rosters as their rebuilds continue.

"Teams like the Utah Jazz (No. 5) and Charlotte Hornets (No. 4) are showing interest in the versatile guard (Kon Knueppel) and like his ability to seamlessly slide in alongside a star, ball-dominant player like Cooper Flagg and still find ways to positively impact the game," Peek said about the guard's draft stock.

Fans took to social media to share their opinions on Knueppel's fit with both teams. One account said that he could pair well with former Utah Jazz All-Star Lauri Markkanen.

JBond @jbondwagon He’ll go well with Markkanen

Some fans think that Knueppel is one of the more over-hyped players in the class, warning both the Hornets and Jazz about him.

Marcin28 🇵🇱 @Assassi80518554 The most overrated player in this draft.

Mad Pac @madclownpacasum These teams should pick for high potential stars not a solid role player.

Big Dog Pistons @bigdogpistons1 Of course they are. And both will be in the lottery again next year.

On the other hand, some believe that the Duke guard is worthy of an early selection, even though he might not be as athletic as some of his peers.

@IsThatRambo he's a demon good pick

Incognito👨🏾‍🎤💰👁️ @VipReeSeeMoney Kon definitely got killer potential

Kon Knueppel's draft range includes most of the lottery

Knueppel is one of the more intriguing prospects available in this year's draft. While the first few selections are nearly set in stone, the conversation surrounding the Duke guard starts at pick No. 4.

With the Hornets and Jazz interested, it is likely that he will be drafted within the first six or seven picks. However, if he slips, he could find himself near the back of the lottery. While he had impressive moments as a freshman, questions about his ability to play at the speed required in the NBA remain.

Regardless of when he is selected, Knueppel, Flagg and Duke center Khaman Maluach are expected to be lottery selections. If that ends up happening, it would be the first time since 2019 that three players from the same school were picked in the lottery. The 2025 trio would join Duke standouts Zion Williamson, R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish.

