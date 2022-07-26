"He’ll say, ‘What did you do exactly when you played in this league?’" - Skip Bayless claims Russell Westbrook won't have respect for Darvin Ham because of his playing career

Darvin Ham and Russell Westbrook have started their working relationship on a great note. The LA Lakers point guard attended Ham’s introductory conference and welcomed the new coach via an Instagram post.

FS1's Skip Bayless is positive that the feel-good beginning can only last for so long, considering how prideful and stubborn Westbrook can be. On an episode of “The Undisputed," Bayless predicted what would happen down the road between the two:

“As much as he’s gonna try to preach to Russ and teach Russ, in the end, Russ will have little to no respect for Darvin Ham because he’ll say, ‘What did you do exactly when you played in this league?’

“In his career he [Ham] averaged 3 PPG, 2 RPG and .5 APG, averaging 12 minutes a game, taking 2 shots a game. Not exactly “Westbrookian” numbers, right? It’s not like Russ will say, ‘You played, you know.’ In Russ’ eyes, this equates to, ‘You didn’t even really play!’”

Bayless' prediction isn’t a guarantee, though. Westbrook had a good working relationship with Scott Brooks, who didn’t have a stellar NBA career. The former MVP played seven seasons for Brooks with the OKC Thunder before reuniting with the Washington Wizards for a year.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral



(h/t Scott Brooks thinks Russell Westbrook can “probably” go down as the 2nd best point guard of all-time(h/t @SportsCenter Scott Brooks thinks Russell Westbrook can “probably” go down as the 2nd best point guard of all-time(h/t @SportsCenter) https://t.co/avtpwVoyL2

Two seasons ago, Brooks called “Brodie” the second-best point guard in the history of the NBA. It’s an assertion that many will vehemently ridicule, particularly after Westbrook’s humiliating season with the Lakers.

First Take @FirstTake



"Basically what Russ did at the end of that Laker season, was take no personal accountability. ... And blamed most of it on his coach Frank Vogel." @WindhorstESPN isn't confident Darvin Ham can get Russell Westbrook to change his game:"Basically what Russ did at the end of that Laker season, was take no personal accountability. ... And blamed most of it on his coach Frank Vogel." .@WindhorstESPN isn't confident Darvin Ham can get Russell Westbrook to change his game:"Basically what Russ did at the end of that Laker season, was take no personal accountability. ... And blamed most of it on his coach Frank Vogel." https://t.co/ZffQEKwg9T

“Brodie’s” beef against former Lakers coach Frank Vogel may have something to do with the role he asked Westbrook to play. It was the first time in Westbrook’s career that he wasn’t the primary ball handler. He couldn’t adjust, refusing to adapt his game to what was needed by the team.

Darvin Ham could ask Russell Westbrook more of what Frank Vogel asked the point guard to do

Russell Westbrook will have to play off of LeBron James again next season for the LA Lakers. [Photo: Sports Illustrated]

As long as LeBron James wears purple and gold, there’s no way Westbrook gets primary playmaking duties. King James is arguably the best passer in the NBA, and his reading of the game is legendary.

Darvin Ham previously discussed using the former two-time scoring champ in various ways. He’ll be asked to set screens and drive to the basket, which Vogel asked him to do.

Westbrook refused to set screens, forcing issues when the ball was kicked out to him and couldn’t hit outside shots consistently. The apparent fit issues that the Lakers glossed over when they acquired the fiery point guard were on full display last season.

Bayless's prediction could become a reality if Darvin Ham can't somehow convince Russell Westbrook to embrace his role. Bayless said:

“I love what Darvin Ham is saying, but what he is saying will fall on the deaf ears of one Russell Westbrook.”

