“He’ll throw some fit, some tantrum, I don’t know it’s always something with LeBron” - Skip Bayless says he never misses a LeBron James game because it’s always ‘wildly entertaining’

Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless has always been on the heels of LA Lakers superstar LeBron James. Bayless' criticisms of the 'King' have led many to call him a 'LeBron hater' throughout his career as a TV analyst.

The broadcaster recently revealed that he has seldom missed any games the four-time MVP has played throughout his career. Bayless had an interesting take while sharing the reason behind him never missing out on watching LeBron James in action.

Here's what the Fox Sports analyst said on the latest episode of his podcast, the 'Skip Bayless Show':

"Something will happen that will be controversial or wildly unpredictable featuring LeBron, there'll be a controversy during the game or he'll say something after the game where you say what, what's that about. He'll throw some fit, some tantrum. I don't know it's always something with LeBron and it's always wildly entertaining."

Bayless added:

"It's better than March Madness. LeBron is October Madness, November December Madness, January Madness, he's madness all the way into June, he's always June Madness except maybe for this year if they miss the playoffs but watch, something will happen."

LeBron James has been arguably the most talked-about player in the NBA. He has the most following on social media, the highest jersey sales and the most media attention among all NBA players.

Every move he makes on and off the court is closely observed by his fans and critics alike. Consequently, Bayless' comments regarding watching James being a "wildly entertaining" prospect are true to a great extent.

Will LeBron James lead the LA Lakers to a playoff berth?

LeBron James is having his worst season collectively since his rookie year. The LA Lakers are currently 11 games below the .500 mark, seeded ninth in the Western Conference with 13 regular-season contests to go. The 17-time NBA champions were expected to be vying for the top spot in the West, but as things stand, they could end up not making a playoff trip at all.

James' presence is the only reason there is some amount of chatter about the Lakers turning their fortunes in this final leg of the regular season. The four-time NBA champion has done the unthinkable on several occasions and the Lakers faithful will be hoping he pulls off a miracle.

It seems like an uphill task, though. The LA Lakers are the oldest team in the league right now and need to improve in several areas, especially on defense. They let go of players like Alex Caruso, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kyle Kuzma last offseason and are now short of defensive wings.

Anthony Davis may not return for the entire regular season and Russell Westbrook's form doesn't seem to be improving. The rest of the roster, meanwhile, has been highly inconsistent. These factors may act against the hopes of LeBron James carrying the Purple and Gold to playoff qualification this season.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra