"He could look through keyhole with both eyes" - Shannon Sharpe throws shade at Celtics for trading 'Time Lord' & keeping Kristaps Porzingis

Former NFL star Shannon Sharpe threw shade at the Boston Celtics' new acquisition of Kristaps Porzingis. Sharpe does not believe Porzingis has the size to defend Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo. Sharpe said the Celtics big man was too skinny during an episode of the Club Shay Shay podcast.

Shannon Sharpe was responding to the recent flurry of trades involving the Bucks and the Celtics. The Bucks acquired Damian Lillard resulting in the Celtics countering by trading for Jrue Holiday. The two teams are expected to be among the top contenders for the Eastern Conference.

"That man so skinny he can look through a keyhole with both eyes," Sharpe said, referring to Porzingis.

Sharpe went on to say that the Celtics will have a difficult time defending Antetokounmpo. This follows Boston losing Robert Williams nicknamed the 'Time Lord,' arguably their best paint defender to the Blazers.

Sharpe believes the Celtics gave up too much size on the trade and will find it hard to stop the Bucks star if the two teams meet in the playoffs.

"The problem that you have is that you(Celtics) cannot build a wall to keep Giannis out of the lane now because you(Bucks) have Dame," Sharpe said.

Milwaukee Bucks or the Boston Celtics: Who is the best in the Eastern Conference?

The Bucks surprised the NBA by acquiring star guard Damian Lillard. The move instantly made them the favorites to win the Eastern Conference. Boston, a team that clinched the East in 2022, countered the Bucks move by trading for Holiday. They added the former Bucks guard to their talented core of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and new signing Kristaps Porzingis.

The two teams are the favorites in the East and will likely meet at some point in the postseason.

The Celtics’ starting five has exponentially become better with the addition of Holiday, one of the best defenders in the NBA. Holiday won the NBA 2020-21 season with the Bucks and was a key component in their championship run on both ends of the floor.

The Celtics are hoping he will replicate the same form. Holiday averaged 16.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game while shooting a decent 38.4% beyond the arc. Marcus Smart, whom the Celtics let go this off-season, has tried to fill the void left by the former defensive player of the year.

With the addition of Damian Lillard the Milwaukee Bucks now have more firepower. Lillard is second only to Stephen Curry as the best point guard in the league. Lillard averaged 32.2 points and 7.3 assists last season, and while he is an inferior defender compared to Holiday, Dame is still one of the best shooters in the NBA.

The new additions add an exciting twist to potential Eastern conference match-ups. Only time will tell which team will come up on top.