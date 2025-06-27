"He look like evil Rich Paul" - NBA fans clown Ace Bailey's agent Omar Cooper over resurfaced bizarre clip as tension brews between #5 pick and Jazz

There have been some tensions between rookie Ace Bailey and the Utah Jazz. The Jazz selected Bailey with the fifth overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft. Despite not doing a single workout for a team, the former Rutgers star was still recognized as a top-five talent.

After getting drafted, there were reports of Bailey having second thoughts about reporting to the Jazz. The Athletic posted on Friday that the 6-foot-10 forward wasn't happy with Utah selecting him at the draft.

However, ESPN's Shams Charania shut down talks of Bailey not reporting to the Jazz. According to Charania, if the prospect wants to play in the NBA, he'll have to suit up for Utah. The NBA insider suggested that the star forward will report to the team on Saturday, though he was supposed to make an appearance with his new team on Friday.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A clip of Bailey's agent, Omari Cooper, resurfaced on the social media platform Instagram. It was a video of him listening to Jay-Z's Blueprint 2 while showing off his chain and watch.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

On X (formerly Twitter), fans clowned Cooper for his past footage.

"He look like evil Rich Paul," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

"Man if that boy don’t call rich paul 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️" a fan said about Bailey.

"That nigga already done spent some of Ace Bailey rookie deal 💀" one fan commented.

Other fans started doubting Cooper.

"This who making them decisions," a fan commented.

Expand Tweet

"I wouldn’t want this old head anywhere near my financial future wtf," another fan commented

"Bailey is cooked .. agent look like he moving units🥴" someone brought up.

Fans still want to see Bailey with the Jazz. However, many have aired their frustration with how Cooper has handled things throughout the prospect's draft process.

Ace Bailey is set to report to the Jazz on Sunday

Being the Jazz's lottery pick, the organization expects Ace Bailey to report to the team before the start of their Summer League training on Monday. According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, the newest member of Utah's NBA franchise will join them on Sunday.

"We've had good communication with Ace Bailey and his representatives. We feel good about everything. Ace and his family are coming to Utah tomorrow. We'll have a press conference Sunday, and a practice Monday," Givony reported.

Ace Bailey was the only USA-based prospect who didn't do a workout with any team. Many believed he would be picked by the Philadelphia 76ers with the No. 3 pick. However, they went a different route and drafted VJ Edgecombe, leading to the Rutgers star falling to the fifth spot.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Reign Amurao Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.



A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline.



From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.



Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.



Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films. Know More