“He looked like an MVP candidate” - LeBron James receives unexpected praise from Skip Bayless after 30-point performance in LA Lakers’ final preseason game

Popular TV analyst Skip Bayless praised LeBron James for his performance in the LA Lakers' final preseason game against the Sacramento Kings. James had 30 points, six rebounds, six assists and two blocks to his name in the Lakers' 112-116 loss against the Kings.

Bayless, known as one of LeBron James' harshest critics, claimed the 36-year-old looked like an MVP candidate after his stellar performance in Sacramento.

"I thought LeBron James played great last night. I thought he looked like... I'll go this far.. an MVP candidate. I am going to give you that. Going into his 19th season, I am going to give you MVP candidate," Bayless told Shannon Sharpe on a recent episode of Skip and Shannon: Unidsputed.

LeBron James and the new-look LA Lakers didn't record a single win in the preseason. They went 0-6 in their preseason campaign and will be eager to do well when the regular season starts.

Nevertheless, the LA Lakers' loss to the Sacramento Kings was less disappointing than their other games. The trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook showed glimpses of how impactful they can be while playing together.

That was a great sign for the team ahead of their opening night clash against the Golden State Warriors on October 19th.

Should LeBron James and LA Lakers be worried about their dismal preseason campaign?

The LA Lakers signed ten new players this offseason, which is why finding on-court chemistry was always going to take some time. Most of the Lakers' preseason losses came because they experimented heavily.

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook were rested when the rest of the squad was healthy. The duo only returned after four players were sidelined due to injuries. Coach Frank Vogel and his staff, as a result, never got to see how their team performed with all the players available.

On top of that, the LA Lakers played five of their six games against the Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings, all of whom had a set lineup and strategy.

Keeping these factors in mind, the LeBron James-led LA Lakers shouldn't be heavily concerned due to their preseason performances. It will be interesting to see how they perform with a settled lineup once the regular season starts.

