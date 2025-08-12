"He looked me up & down & walked away": Michael Beasley reveals details on first meeting with LeBron James in 2008

Former NBA player Michael Beasley told the story of how he met LeBron James. In 2008, Beasley was drafted by the Miami Heat. Seeing how both Beasley and James were in the Eastern Conference at the time, their chances of meeting were higher.In Beasley's first game against James, who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers at the time, the former NBA player claimed that &quot;The King&quot; walked up to him. Beasley shared that LeBron scouted him before their game and asked the rookie if he was ready to go against him. During this time, both players played at small forward.Michael Beasley, at the time, was offended by LeBron James' actions after he asked the same question back. According to Beasley, James walked away when Beasley asked him if he was ready for their matchup.&quot;(LeBron James) came up to me and said 'Are you ready?' My exact words were, 'Are you ready?' He looked me up and down and walked away,&quot; Beasley shared on BIG3 last week. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEventually, Beasley and James would become teammates twice in their careers. The first time was during the 2013-14 season when both players suited up for the Heat. Then they reunited in the 2018-19 season, this time playing for the LA Lakers.NBA star reveals LeBron James' newest addictionEver since the start of the offseason, many NBA stars have played golf, including LeBron James. It's worth noting that James has only just started playing regularly. Despite that, it appears that golf has become the King's newest addiction.According to Steph Curry, James has played golf nonstop since entering the grassy terrain this summer. Curry was surprised to learn how a newbie like him had stuck around for as long as he did.“(LeBron James) is obsessed with it,&quot; Curry revealed. &quot;He’s out there a lot more than I actually thought he’d be right off the jump. So he gets it, which is great. But yeah, we’ll definitely get out and play. I’m an amateur swing coach. I feel like I always help somebody else with their swing, even though I probably don’t know what I’m talking about. But he seems like a very good project to have for sure.&quot;Interestingly enough, despite Steph Curry's exposure to golf, the two NBA stars have never played together. At least not yet. It's only a matter of time until their schedules align and they could once again face off, this time on the green field.