“He was looking like Dominique Wilkins out there” - Klay Thompson lauds Golden State Warriors’ All-Star forward by comparing him to 2-time Slam Dunk champion 

Klay Thompson heaped praise on teammate Andrew Wiggins' match-winning performance in the Golden State Warriors Game 3 win over the Dallas Mavericks by comparing him to Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins.

Wiggins produced the most crucial performance of his NBA career, right when it mattered. The All-Star forward scored 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, shooting 55% from the floor to lead Golden State to a 109-100 win and a commanding 3-0 series lead against Dallas.

From head coach Steve Kerr to his teammates, everyone gave the Canadian his flowers after the game. Klay Thompson also spoke highly of Wiggins, saying (via Warriors on NBCS):

"Andrew is playing incredible on Luka, just making him work very hard. What a game he (Wiggins) had tonight. He was looking like Dominique Wilkins out there, the dunks he was throwing down. We've gotta replicate this effort in a couple of days because we'd like to have some rest and not have another game in San Francisco."

Thompson also admitted that Andrew Wiggins' monster dunk over Luka Doncic was his favorite dunk by the latter.

"Yeah that was incredible!" said Thompson. "His head was up at the rim."

Klay Thompson believes Golden State Warriors are championship favorites

Klay Thompson seemed more positive than ever when asked about the Golden State Warriors' chances of winning the 2022 NBA championship. The sharpshooting guard's return to the lineup after a two-year injury layoff has been instrumental in helping the Dubs return to the playoffs.

They made amends by reaching the Conference Finals, and are now just one win away from winning the West. Golden State leads Dallas 3-0, putting themselves in a comfortable position to advance to the next round.

Here's what Klay Thompson said after the match (via NBC Sports):

"Yeah I'm not gonna say anybody else (is the favorite). I'm pretty sure that we have homecourt if we were to win the next game, come the Finals so I mean, we've got championship DNA, and we've got some great young talent."

The Warriors have peaked at the right time, with each player on the roster playing their role to perfection. Young players like Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole, in particular, have made a tremendous impact this postseason.

The Golden State Warriors have shown glimpses of their dynasty days on several occasions, making it hard to argue Klay Thompson's opinion on the Dubs being the favorites moving forward.

