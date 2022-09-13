"He looks like the best scorer in the world right now" - NBA analyst explains why Luka Doncic could win the scoring title next season

An NBA analyst believes that Luka Doncic is the best scorer in the world right now. Doncic has been on a tear in EuroBasket 2022 after a slow start during the group stages. The analyst even explained that Doncic could end up winning the NBA scoring title next season.

On a recent edition of ESPN's "NBA Today," Kirk Goldsberry discussed Doncic and his performance for Slovenia in the EuroBasket. Goldsberry praised the Dallas Mavericks superstar for elevating his game to an even higher level. He pointed out Doncic's scoring against tough, defensive-minded teams under FIBA rules:

"Luka, after a cold star in pool play, has looked simply unstoppable. Especially as a two-point scorer, with his floaters, his fadeaway, his rim attacks and getting fouled. Simply put, he looks like the best scorer in the world today right now. If he keeps it up, Slovenia could repeat.

"I think he can win the scoring title. I think that's how far he's come as a scorer. This guy looks like somebody who's going to score 30, 33 points a night. ... He's learned how to use his body to overpower the smaller defenders at EuroBasket. I don't see why that can't carry over into the season and he wins the scoring in Dallas this year."

Doncic is averaging 28 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.5 assists in the EuroBasket. Doncic has always said that scoring is much harder in Europe than in the NBA. That means the Slovenian superstar has been putting up great numbers in the tournament.

Doncic even dropped 47 points in a group stage game against France. He led Slovenia to a 88-82 win in the game. Slovenia finished first in Group B. Slovenia then dispatched Belgium in the Round of 16. They will face Poland on Wednesday in the quarterfinals.

Will Luka Doncic win the MVP next season?

Luka Doncic is among the favorites to win the MVP next season. Doncic was touted to lift the trophy last season, but came into the campaign out of shape. However, things are set to be different this season as Doncic is in good shape heading into training camp later this month.

According to NBA analyst Marc J. Spears, the Dallas Mavericks superstar has what it takes to win the MVP. Spears believes that Doncic will need to have an unbelievable season wherein he has to average 30 points and 10 assists. With the departure of Jalen Brunson, Doncic is tasked with doing a lot more for the Mavericks. Spears said:

"In order for the Mavericks to be successful, Luka is going to have to do something that Oscar Robertson, Tiny Archibald, Russell Westbrook did. And that's having a rare 30 and 10 assists season. He's been taking his game to the next level. I think there is a good thing that comes from going to these European games."

Luka Doncic will have a lot of competition for the MVP award next season. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry could prove to be tough competitors.

