"He looks like himself" - Kevon Looney gives a positive update about Klay Thompson's return and work in practice

The Golden State Warriors’ already impressive NBA season is about to get a massive boost with the impending return of Klay Thompson. Sometime around Christmas was supposedly the anticipated date of the former All-Star’s comeback. The Warriors have already moved the date to 2022, allowing the sharpshooter to get his conditioning in top form before rejoining his teammates.

Reports have been surfacing that the 30-year old superstar is already playing 5-on-5 against his Golden State Warriors teammates. Kevon Looney, the team’s starting center, got a first-hand look at Klay Thompson’s conditioning. His thoughts should be an early Christmas gift for the entire Dub Nation (via 95.7 The Game):

“He looks like himself. He has that confidence. I’ve got to guard him a few times, he’s physical.”

95.7 The Game @957thegame Kevon Looney on Klay Thompson: "He looks like himself. He has that confidence. I’ve got to guard him a few times, he’s physical." Kevon Looney on Klay Thompson: "He looks like himself. He has that confidence. I’ve got to guard him a few times, he’s physical."

Looney’s words describing Thompson should be music to the ears of Golden State Warriors fans. Head coach Steve Kerr, after the team’s win over the Sacramento Kings, also gave an update on his star player. He mentioned that Thompson is just improving and has looked great.

Juan Toscano-Anderson, another teammate of Thompson's, perhaps gave the best indication of how ready the five-time All-Star is. In a postgame presser after the Warriors’ win over the Kings, he sheepishly admitted that he was repeatedly beaten by his more celebrated teammate in practice.

“I was kinda embarrassed” were the words JTA used to describe his last encounter with one of the best shooters in NBA history. The three-time champion has been away from basketball for at least two and half years. If he’s already making younger and more conditioned teammates sweat, the NBA should be terrified.

Kate Rooney @TheKateRooney Juan Toscano Anderson had some insight into how Klay Thompson is progressing…says he scrimmaged against him and kept getting beat: “I was kinda embarrassed.” #Warriors Juan Toscano Anderson had some insight into how Klay Thompson is progressing…says he scrimmaged against him and kept getting beat: “I was kinda embarrassed.” #Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have a 25-6 record and have the best net rating in the NBA, all without Klay Thompson playing a single minute. It’s scary to think about what this team can accomplish once a fully healthy Thompson is back in the lineup.

When could Klay Thompson possibly return?

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly looking at a home fixture in January to bring back Klay Thompson

No one from the Golden State Warriors is giving an exact date regarding Klay Thompson’s return. Thompson himself mentioned on record that it was about a “feel” thing once he gets the medical clearance to play.

Based on Steve Kerr’s update and the observation of a few of his teammates. Klay Thompson is already miles past his rehab. The focus now is conditioning, so he can get into the thick of things once he partners Steph Curry in the Warriors’ backcourt.

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly looking for a game at the Chase Center on January 2022 to welcome back Klay Thompson. January 3 against the Miami Heat, January 9 against the Cleveland Cavaliers and January 18 against the Detroit Pistons are the earliest games of the year for the Warriors.

Also Read Article Continues below

If the reports are true, the entire basketball world should see Klay Thompson back on the court in less than a month for the Golden State Warriors.

Edited by Parimal