"He looks like a piano" - NBA fans mock Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Russell Westbrook for their outfits at the Met Gala 2023

NBA stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Russell Westbrook were in attendance at the 2023 Met Gala. The event is known to have the biggest celebrities and names attending the charity event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.

Given the nature of the event, stars typically dress to impress and come up with either the most bizarre or most beautiful outfits of the evening.

With that in mind, the Met Gala seems like the perfect event for NBA stars to attend considering how much many of them love dressing up. Coincidentally, two of basketball's most fashionable players showed up at the event. Both Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Russell Westbrook are known for wearing weird pre-game outfits.

Because of the reputations both superstars have built in terms of their fashion sense, fans couldn't help but criticize their fits.

One Twitter user dissed Shai Gilgeous-Alexander:

@smh24yt__ tweeted: "He looks like a piano"

Another Twitter user then insulted Russell Westbrook:

@klipworthy tweeted: "bro dressed like a side table lamp"

Other fans appreciate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Russell Westbrook's outfits despite criticism from others

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Russell Westbrook

Despite the criticism they received from fans, others found Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Russell Westbrook's outfits on fire. They even compared them to other celebrities and thought that their fits were on par with other stars. Some even believed that their outfits looked way better compared to some non-NBA stars.

Here's what some had to say about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's fit:

@lecrons tweeted: "shai's fashion lowkey bodies any celebrity there"

@supszns tweeted: "An nba player has better fits than 99% of the people there that’s so sad"

@NoWeyJose420 tweeted: "Shai is HIM when it comes to fashion and captions."

@InSochanWeTrust tweeted: "Flyest guy in the league"

@3SKEP tweeted: "nba player owning everyone in the metgala"

@AlienSuperFan tweeted: "Understood the assignment! 👏🏽 I can’t even judge. Everyone is delivering so far 👀"

Russell Westbrook also received a lot of praise from fans on social media:

@DeityMichael tweeted: "That’s pretty fresh"

@CherlaLewis tweeted: "Love it Mr. Triple Double KING!"

@vinylwithdoug tweeted: "This fit is type fire."

@RaidersChatter tweeted: "I'm glad he's having fun."

