"He looks like he traffics women": Comedian slams fan's fat-shaming remarks directed at Luka Doncic

Since arriving in the NBA in 2018, Luka Doncic has taken the league by storm and has continued to do so with his prominent skills on the court. However, with recognition come comments aimed at bringing a player down such as fat-shaming jokes aimed at Doncic. Interestingly, Nimesh Patel slammed these types of fans during one of his stand-up comedy sessions.

His reaction to the fat-shaming jokes stemmed from his experience watching the Dallas Mavericks star live when a fan decided it was time to mock Doncic's weight while he was busy at the free-throw line. Patel found it baffling that a regular fan would even think of criticizing an NBA athlete's physique.

"People are wild in this country in every single way," Patel said. "Dallas Mavericks have this player named Luka Doncic. ... but does not look like an NBA athlete. He looks like he traffics women. ... He's at the free throw line and I'm sitting right up front and right behind me some guys yelling 'Luka have a salad.' What a country. Fat shaming an NBA athlete."

Additionally, Patel even went on to mock the fan who had some interesting choice of words for Luka Doncic as someone who is in need of a proper diet system, considering how his weight was looking.

With how popular NBA players are, they have become prone to these kinds of comments and criticisms from fans, to the point that they will question if they are fit enough to play the sport. This is despite of what they have shown on a regular basis on the court such as efficient production.

Luka Doncic's reaction to a fan's fat-shaming comments during an NBA game

Back on Jan. 24, 2024, Luka Doncic was not too pleased with how a fan was interacting with him during a 132-109 loss to the Phoenix Suns. Speaking after the loss, Doncic talked about the fan running his mouth throughout the game, garnering a response from Doncic to signal the ref to get him ejected from the arena, as per KSLA News' Schuyler Dixon.

"He was cursing me the whole first half, too," Doncic said. "But I had enough of him. It was a little bit of frustration."

During the game, it was a tough night for Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks as they struggled to slow down the Phoenix Suns' scoring efforts. The Suns ended up shooting 60.0% for the game, while the Mavericks shot 46.1%.

According to Daily Mail's Alex Raskin, Doncic pointed out that he would never get a fan ejected, but it came to the point that it was getting too disrespectful.

Moreover, the five-time NBA All-Star put up 34 points (11-of-24 shooting, including 4-of-11 from 3-point range), 9 assists and 8 rebounds.

