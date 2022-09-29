"He has lost the ability that he had last year to have any sense of entitlement" - NBA analyst believes Dennis Schroder and Pat Beverley's addition have put Russell Westbrook in a precarious situation

Russell Westbrook’s tenure with the LA Lakers continues even after they acquired Patrick Beverley and Dennis Schroder. He is now competing for a role in a suddenly crowded backcourt. With the backcourt depth, Westbrook is no longer indispensable. On “The Athletic NBA Show,” Sam Amick claimed that Beverley and Schroder are making Westbrook more willing to adapt to a new role.

“Surrounding Russ with Dennis [Schroder] and Pat [Beverley] is putting Russ in a corner," Amick said. "He has lost the ability that he had last year to have any sense of entitlement regarding his situation. I think that’s why you didn’t see pushback from Russ."

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine Marc Stein @TheSteinLine With interest from other NBA teams rising after he helped host Germany to the @EuroBasket semifinals, Schroder gets the return to Lakerland he wanted and becomes the second vet guard, along with Patrick Beverley, that LA has added to a roster still featuring Russell Westbrook. twitter.com/TheSteinLine/s… With interest from other NBA teams rising after he helped host Germany to the @EuroBasket semifinals, Schroder gets the return to Lakerland he wanted and becomes the second vet guard, along with Patrick Beverley, that LA has added to a roster still featuring Russell Westbrook. twitter.com/TheSteinLine/s… The lineup decisions to come will be Darvin Ham's, league sources say, but as it stands on Sept. 16: The Lakers head to training camp viewing Westbrook and Schroder as lead guards, PatBev as another 2-guard alongside Kendrick Nunn and Austin Reaves as a 3 behind LeBron James. twitter.com/TheSteinLine/s… The lineup decisions to come will be Darvin Ham's, league sources say, but as it stands on Sept. 16: The Lakers head to training camp viewing Westbrook and Schroder as lead guards, PatBev as another 2-guard alongside Kendrick Nunn and Austin Reaves as a 3 behind LeBron James. twitter.com/TheSteinLine/s…

Heading into last season, Westbrook agreed to Frank Vogel’s call to make the biggest adjustment on the team. The nine-time All-Star vowed during last year’s Media Day that he would make an impact off the ball.

Not only did this not happen, but he also butted heads with Vogel by disregarding his instructions. Westbrook refused to set screens and was often ineffective on defense. He even blasted LeBron James and Anthony Davis for not allowing him to play his usual style.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp Report: "LeBron & AD were clear on, 'Let Russ be Russ.'"



Russell Westbrook: "Well that wasn't true. Let's be honest."



...



Q: "Did you ever feel like yourself this season?"



Russ: "Ahh... Very rarely. There were times and spurts, but I was just trying to find my way honestly." Report: "LeBron & AD were clear on, 'Let Russ be Russ.'"Russell Westbrook: "Well that wasn't true. Let's be honest."...Q: "Did you ever feel like yourself this season?"Russ: "Ahh... Very rarely. There were times and spurts, but I was just trying to find my way honestly." https://t.co/2CwYvIjwgx

Westbrook's media day comments contrast with his end-of-season comments. He’s now willing to do what it takes to help the team win, citing his willingness to be a defensive force in the backcourt.

Westbrook was also agreeable this time last year. It remains to be seen if Westbrook will back up his promise, particularly if the team gets off to a poor start.

Russell Westbrook playing in a contract year could be another reason why he’s not pushing for a specific role with the LA Lakers

Had Patrick Beverley and Dennis Schroder not been acquired by the LA Lakers, Russell Westbrook could have been just as willing to adapt.

On “The Athletic” podcastSam Amick explained why Westbrook could have been just as accommodating without the new acquisitions.

“Russ is gonna be a free agent next summer and he knows the league is watching and he’s seen it with Melo [Anthony] and other players," Amick said.

“Other teams are watching, other teams are listening, and I think Russ knows that. He gotta kind of thread the needle here so he doesn’t hurt his future prospects.”

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp "Whether [The Lakers] want me here or not doesn't really matter. My job is to be a professional and show up to work like I've always done... We all have jobs that sometimes people at our jobs don't like us or don't want us there."



— Russell Westbrook



"Whether [The Lakers] want me here or not doesn't really matter. My job is to be a professional and show up to work like I've always done... We all have jobs that sometimes people at our jobs don't like us or don't want us there."— Russell Westbrookhttps://t.co/bFfFUfNaXZ

Russell Westbrook doesn't want to end up like Carmelo Anthony. Anthony found himself away from the NBA for some time because teams knew he didn't want to change his game.

Russell Westbrook is getting paid $47 million this season. He is likely not getting a max deal after his contract with the Lakers expires. But the size of his next contract will depend on his play this season.

